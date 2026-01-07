Orange Jordan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC) in a strategic step aimed at further enhancing integration between the digital and fintech sectors, and supporting the development of national capabilities to keep pace with the rapid changes in these vital fields.

The MoU focuses on empowering graduates of the Coding Academy at the Orange Digital Center by providing them with practical experience and applied opportunities that meet the requirements of the labor market. This will be achieved through specialized training programs, joint innovation initiatives, and opportunities to develop practical projects and networking with the fintech sector.

The CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, highlighted the launch of a new joint initiative with JoPACC, building on the longstanding fintech collaboration through Orange Money. He emphasized that the initiative reinforces Orange Jordan’s commitment to empowering the Coding Academy’s students through hands-on projects, innovation, and real market exposure, while underscoring JoPACC’s support via the JOIN Fincubator for eligible graduates and BIG by Orange startups. He added that the initiative accelerates the translation of technical ideas into practical payment solutions, strengthens the adoption of advanced financial technologies, and supports the sustainable growth of Jordan’s digital ecosystem.

The CEO of JoPACC, Maha Bahou, also expressed her pride in the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of this partnership in building effective connections with graduates and providing them with the opportunities they need to confidently enter the labor market. She added that investing in supporting and empowering the next generation is a true investment in the future of Jordan’s financial and technology sectors. Through JoPACC’s Fintech Incubator, JOIN Fincubator, the company is committed to supporting graduates with innovative ideas in fintech and helping them turn those ideas into real, implementable, and scalable projects, contributing to the growth of Jordan’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

It is worth noting that the Coding Academy won first place in the Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Work in its second edition, in the category of for-profit organizations in corporate social responsibility. To date, the Academy has graduated over 1,020 students, with an employment rate of 80%, reflecting the tangible positive impact of the company’s programs in enhancing youth opportunities in the labor market.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.