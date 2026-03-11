Abu Dhabi, UAE — Abu Dhabi based technology company Origen At Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, Origen unveiled DOMIA, a next-generation smart living system that brings Large Language Models (LLMs) into the home. DOMIA is designed to move beyond device connectivity, introducing agentic intelligence that can understand context, recognize intent, and coordinate actions across the living environment.

Beyond Automation: Ubiquitous Smart Home Agents

Unlike traditional smart homes built on rigid “if-this-then-that” routines, DOMIA uses an LLM-powered multi-agent architecture—a set of specialised AI agents working together—to execute multi-step tasks autonomously. The system learns daily routines and proactively adjusts lighting, climate, and comfort based on real-life behaviour.

Context-Aware Intelligence in Everyday Moments

DOMIA responds to situations, not just commands. A simple phrase like “It’s a bit dark” can trigger different lighting behaviour depending on time of day and activity. Requests such as “prepare the house for guests” go beyond preset modes—coordinating comfort settings and access permissions dynamically as conditions change.

Privacy-First Sensing, Without Cameras

Privacy is built into DOMIA’s foundation. Instead of camera-based monitoring, it uses mm-wave radar and LiDAR, enabling presence awareness and intelligent summaries without visual surveillance. The digital twin, which provides a live 3D view of the home, enables real-time visibility and intuitive control.

The First AI Box Combining Local Intelligence and Data Sovereignty

DOMIA is designed for edge-native AI, with the AI Box acting as a local intelligence engine that runs key reasoning and decision-making directly inside the home. This delivers faster response times and higher reliability without relying on cloud processing. All data is processed and stored locally, eliminating long-distance transmission and giving residents full control over privacy.

Together, these capabilities mark a broader shift in residential technology—from connected device ecosystems to integrated, privacy-first intelligence that operates as an infrastructure layer of the modern home. With DOMIA, Origen positions living spaces as the next frontier for large-model AI deployment, where context-aware reasoning and local sovereignty can coexist at scale.

About Origen

Origen is an Abu Dhabi-based technology company that specialises in sovereign digital infrastructure that powers intelligent mobility, advanced AI systems, smart manufacturing, and urban intelligence.

By embedding emerging technologies within Abu Dhabi’s regulatory and operational ecosystem, we aim to transform innovation into structured, scalable impact.

With a mandate to create long-term value for the emirate, we work to strengthen technological sovereignty, accelerate industrial capability, advance data-driven governance, cultivate high-skilled talent, and contribute to the sustainable economic diversification of Abu Dhabi.

