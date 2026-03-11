GCC Region – Ubuy, a leading cross-border e-commerce platform serving customers across the GCC, has announced the integration of Tabby as a new payment solution for customers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The partnership enables shoppers to split their purchases into convenient installment plans, enhancing flexibility and accessibility for international shopping.

The new payment option is now available for customers shopping on Ubuy UAE and Ubuy Saudi Arabia, making it easier than ever to access millions of international products with flexible payment choices.

Through this integration, customers shopping on Ubuy can now:

Split purchases into up to four payments

Choose three interest-free payments with no additional fees

Opt for four payments with a small processing fee (where applicable)

Complete transactions through a seamless and instant approval process

The move aligns with the growing demand for flexible payment options in the GCC’s rapidly expanding e-commerce sector.

“Customer convenience has always been at the core of Ubuy’s growth strategy,” said Dhari AlAbdulhadi, Founder and CTO of Ubuy. “By integrating Tabby, we are giving our customers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE greater financial flexibility while maintaining the seamless international shopping experience Ubuy is known for.”

The new payment option is available directly at checkout, where customers can select Tabby, choose their preferred installment plan, and complete their purchase within seconds. Remaining payments are automatically scheduled, ensuring a smooth and transparent repayment process.

Ubuy continues to expand its localized offerings across the region, combining global product access with region-specific payment solutions. The addition of Tabby further strengthens Ubuy’s commitment to delivering convenience, security, and affordability to its growing customer base in the GCC.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a cross-border e-commerce platform providing access to millions of international products across categories, including electronics, fashion, beauty, home, and more. With operations in multiple countries, Ubuy enables customers to shop globally with ease.

