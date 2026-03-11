Softlink Global has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), one of India’s largest professional bodies for technical education with a network of over 100,000 faculty members and hundreds of thousands of engineering students across the country.

The partnership aims to bring practical logistics technology and real industry workflows into technical institutions, helping prepare students for careers in freight forwarding, global trade, and logistics operations.

Through this collaboration, Softlink will introduce its industry platforms and training programs into academic environments through initiatives such as LogiLEARN, LogiSKILL, and LogiXPERT, allowing students and faculty to gain exposure to real systems used by logistics companies around the world.

While most technology companies focus only on selling software to businesses, Softlink has taken a different path — investing in building the talent and knowledge base that the logistics industry will depend on in the future.

Amit Maheshwari, Founder and CEO of Softlink Global, said:

“Logistics today runs on technology platforms that connect operations, compliance, finance, and global trade. Yet many graduates enter the workforce without exposure to these systems. Our collaboration with ISTE is about bringing real logistics technology into the classroom so students understand how the industry actually operates.”

Mr. PratapSinh Desai from ISTE added:

“Technical education must remain aligned with industry practice. Through this partnership with Softlink Global, students will gain exposure to real logistics systems and operational workflows. This initiative will help improve industry readiness for students pursuing careers in logistics and international trade.”

The collaboration will also support faculty development programs, internships, student certifications, hackathons, and industry interaction initiatives designed to strengthen the connection between technical education and real logistics operations.

With more than three decades of experience building technology for the logistics industry and deployments across more than 50 countries, Softlink continues to play a key role in shaping the digital backbone of modern logistics.

About Softlink Global

Softlink Global develops Logi-Sys, an Intelligent Cloud ERP platform used by logistics service providers across more than 50 countries. The platform manages freight forwarding, customs brokerage, warehouse operations, transport management, finance, and compliance in a unified environment.

About ISTE

The Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) is a national professional organization dedicated to improving the quality of engineering and technical education through collaboration between academia and industry.