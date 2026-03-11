Cairo: At a high-level ceremony reflecting the strength of Egyptian, Arab, and African economic cooperation, Madkour Holding Group and the Egyptian-UAE company GoGas Holding signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA).This partnership aims to establish a combined-cycle power generation plant in Nouakchott, Mauritania, using gas from the offshore Banda‑Tevet Gas Field, which is being developed by GoGas Holding. The first phase of the plant is expected to begin generating electricity by the end of 2028, with an initial capacity of 200 MW, reaching up to 365 MW.

This project is considered the first of its kind in Mauritania, aiming to utilize locally produced gas to generate electricity for the domestic market.

This step represents a fundamental transformation in the energy sector in Mauritania and will contribute to expanding the national electricity grid, while strengthening the country’s position as a strategic player within the West African Power Pool (WAPP).

The ceremony was led by H.E. Eng. Tarek El Molla, Chairman of GO GAS Holding and Egypt's former Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, whose strategic oversight has been instrumental in shaping regional energy corridors; Dr. Mostafa Madkour, Chairman of MADKOUR Holding; Eng. Khaled Abubakr, Founding President of GO GAS Holding; Eng. Tawfik Diab Co-Founder of GO GAS Holding; and Eng. Adham Alkady, CEO of MADKOUR Holding.

The agreement was officially signed by Eng. Adham Alkady, CEO of MADKOUR Holding, and Ms. Heba Ayad, Founding Partner & VP Operation & Commercial, GO GAS Holding.

In a moment of professional tribute, Dr. Mostafa Madkour presented the "Strategic Partnership Trophy" to both H.E. Eng. Tarek El Molla and Eng. Khaled Abu Bakr, honoring their pivotal roles and visionary leadership in fostering high-level energy cooperation and driving industrial growth across the continent.

H.E. Eng. Tarek El Molla stated: “This collaboration represents a vital bridge for energy integration in the region. By leveraging our collective expertise, we are ensuring that Mauritania’s natural resources are transformed into sustainable power for its people and the wider West African market."

Dr. Mostafa Madkour, Chairman of MADKOUR Holding, stated:

"This partnership reflects our commitment to being a strategic partner for African governments. By combining our engineering excellence with GO GAS’s expertise, we are not just building a power plant; we are establishing a sustainable energy foundation for Mauritania’s industrial and social growth."

Eng. Khaled Abu Bakr, Founding President of GO GAS, and Vice President of the International Gas Union, added:

“Our alliance with Madkour is a testament to the energy of Egyptian industrial synergy. Together, we will work to deliver world-class solutions to transform gas into sustainable energy, contributing to economic and social development in Mauritania.”

Eng. Adham Alkady, CEO of MADKOUR Holding, added:

"The signing of this JDA marks a milestone in our expansion strategy into West Africa. Our focus remains on delivering reliable, clean, and efficient energy solutions that meet the highest international institutional standards."

About MADKOUR Holding

MADKOUR Holding is building a more sustainable and resilient future by applying world-class expertise to solve the region's most complex energy and infrastructure challenges. As a leader in the Egyptian and regional markets, MADKOUR provides professional and technical solutions across Energy, Renewables, Infrastructure, Utilities, Industrial Solutions, and Innovative Technologies. With a robust footprint extending across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, and Equatorial Guinea, MADKOUR’s dedicated workforce delivers safe, well-executed, and capital-efficient projects to a diverse portfolio of clients. Driven by a commitment to quality and operational excellence. For years, MADKOUR has emerged as a main player of integrated infrastructure solutions, consistently empowering communities and industries.

About GoGas Holding Group

GoGas Holding Group is a leading regional energy platform specializing in the development and production of small and medium-sized oil and gas fields across several countries in Africa, bringing together more than 120 years of combined industry experience.

The group is distinguished by its diverse partnerships with experienced regional investors, enabling it to implement efficient and innovative energy projects.

The company focuses on optimizing field development through disciplined and accelerated management, with the objective of maximizing value and delivering sustainable production.

Currently, GoGas Holding Group is developing and operating the offshore Banda Gas Field off the coast of Mauritania, while also advancing the country’s first Gas-to-Power project, marking a significant milestone in the development of the Mauritanian energy sector.