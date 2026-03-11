Dubai, UAE - The Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH), an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), reached a major milestone in the volume of its knowledge offerings. The platform now hosts over 2.3 million titles, with more than 35 million specialized digital resources available. This achievement highlights DKH’s continued commitment to delivering advanced knowledge materials that support readers and researchers throughout the Arab world and to promoting open access to modern digital knowledge.

This development coincides with the Month of Reading, during which DKH is providing free access to selected resources to broaden its beneficiary base and promote digital reading. It underscores DKH’s role as a vital tool for community development, enabling individuals to access the latest scientific references and knowledge resources. Today, DKH serves as a comprehensive Arab and global knowledge platform, integrating technology with a wide range of Arabic content, including books, manuscripts, articles, and audio-visual materials, accessible to the public, researchers, and students alike.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, emphasized that DKH’s rapid growth reflects the MBRF’s strategic vision to create innovative knowledge platforms. H.E. also noted that the volume of digital materials on DKH doubled in 2025, strengthening its position as an integrated knowledge resource that meets user needs and contributes to the transition toward a knowledge-based economy.

As part of its efforts to promote knowledge inclusivity and ensure access for all segments of society, DKH launched an audio library project for People of Determination, in partnership with the Bibliotheca Alexandrina. The library features summaries of carefully selected global books, providing accessible knowledge content. This initiative represents the first phase of a strategic collaboration aimed at expanding audio publications and delivering more inclusive learning resources to enhance equal access to knowledge.

DKH has further expanded its network of strategic partners, including the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). This initiative highlights DKH’s commitment to strengthening institutional collaboration and coordinating efforts to disseminate digital knowledge content, building a sustainable knowledge ecosystem that serves diverse segments of society.

These accomplishments underscore DKH’s growing role as a comprehensive knowledge platform that promotes lifelong learning and offers a wealth of content across diverse fields to meet the needs of readers and researchers. They also reinforce the UAE’s status as a leading regional hub for the creation and dissemination of digital knowledge, aligning with MBRF’s vision of building knowledge-based, innovation-driven societies.

