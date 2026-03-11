Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has confirmed the continued provision of its banking services to customers through its open branches and digital channels, alongside the ongoing daily draw campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan for “Al Waffer” account customers. This comes as part of the Bank’s commitment to ensuring the continuity of its banking services and delivering a flexible and secure banking experience that meets customers’ needs under various circumstances.

The campaign offers “Al Waffer” account customers the opportunity to win a daily cash prize of BD1,000 throughout the holy month, with winners announced daily via Bahrain TV and the Bank’s verified Instagram page before Iftar, in a distinctive Ramadan atmosphere reflecting the spirit of sharing and joy that Khaleeji Bank seeks to promote among its customers.

The Bank also continues to welcome customers at its open branches. The Hidd Branch operates from Sunday to Wednesday from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm, and on Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Wadi Al Sail Branch operates from Sunday to Wednesday from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm, and on Thursday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Meanwhile, the Bahrain Financial Harbour and Sanad branches will remain closed until further notice, with any updates to be announced through the Bank’s official channels.

In this regard, Khaleeji Bank encourages its customers to utilise the digital channels provided by the Bank, including the Khaleeji Mobile App and online banking services, to conduct their banking transactions easily and securely around the clock, ensuring uninterrupted access to banking services with convenience and ease.

Commenting on this, Ms Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, said: “At Khaleeji Bank, we are committed to ensuring that our services remain easily accessible to our customers with flexibility, whether through our operating branches or through our advanced digital channels that enable them to carry out various banking transactions securely at any time. We are also pleased to continue sharing the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan with our customers through the daily draws for the ‘Al Waffer’ account, in appreciation of their continued trust in the Bank.”

She added: “We assure our valued customers that the Khaleeji Bank team continues to work diligently to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of banking services while providing the highest levels of support and care. We extend our sincere wishes for everyone’s continued health and safety and hope that the Holy Month of Ramadan brings goodness and blessings to all. We pray to Allah the Almighty to protect the Kingdom of Bahrain, its land, leadership and people, and to bless the GCC countries and the Arab and Islamic nations with lasting security and stability, and to safeguard them from all harm.”

Khaleeji Bank reiterates its commitment to continuing to provide innovative banking solutions that comply with the principles of Islamic Sharia, while enhancing customer experience and meeting their evolving needs. The Bank also extends its wishes for everyone to enjoy a blessed Ramadan filled with goodness and reassurance.

It is worth noting that Khaleeji Bank is recognised as a distinguished Islamic bank dedicated to fulfilling customer aspirations through an integrated Islamic banking model offering a comprehensive range of high-quality retail and corporate services, as well as Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities.

For more information, please visit the Bank’s official website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow Khaleeji’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers. Terms and conditions apply.