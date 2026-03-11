Sharjah: The 43rd edition of the “Ramadan Nights 2026” exhibition opened yesterday, Tuesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, offering an extensive programme of heritage and entertainment activities combined with strong retail promotions.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will run until March 22 as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival. It features over 210 exhibitors representing major retailers and distributors and upwards of 700 leading international and local brands, offering promotional deals and discounts of more than 75 per cent on a broad selection of products.

Spanning more than 18,000 square metres, the exhibition is expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors this year, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s leading shopping and entertainment events during the holy month of Ramadan.

The opening day recorded significant visitor turnout, with high footfall from shoppers seeking to benefit from the exhibition’s promotional campaigns. The programme includes competitive retail offers and substantial discounts on a diverse range of leading brands, enhancing the exhibition’s appeal as a key seasonal shopping destination.

Opening of “Heritage Village”

This year’s edition marked the opening of the “Heritage Village” in the presence of Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, and Sultan Mohammed Shattaf Al Amrani, Commercial Executive Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, along with other senior officials.

They toured the Village’s platforms which celebrate the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’, providing visitors with an immersive heritage experience showcasing Emirati traditions and the spiritual values associated with the holy month.

The attendees explored the exhibits presented by productive families and small enterprises, including traditional attire and heritage clothing, handmade products and handicrafts, palm-frond crafts, and authentic Arabian incense and perfumes. The displays also featured a collection of old coins and traditional marine fishing tools.

The Heritage Village also offers a curated programme of folk performances, cultural contests, and heritage-themed panel discussions, in addition to a selection of delectable traditional cuisines and different varieties of dates and Arabic coffee.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the Ramadan Nights exhibition plays a significant role in supporting Sharjah’s economic development ecosystem. He noted that the exhibition offers a comprehensive platform that addresses consumer and family needs while stimulating retail activity.

Al Midfa added that the timing of the exhibition in conjunction with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’ helps strengthen family cohesion and provides an appealing environment for families to enjoy the spiritual ambience and vibrant festive atmosphere of the holy month.

For his part, Sultan Mohammed Shattaf Al Amrani said that the “Ramadan Nights” exhibition reflects Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to keeping pace with the latest global trends in the consumer exhibitions industry.

He explained that this year’s edition is witnessing an increase in the number of exhibitors and participating brands as well as enhancements in the programme of entertainment and cultural activities, all designed to facilitate the shopping experience and ensure a broader and more diverse selection for visitors across different audience segments.

Ramadan Nights 2026 features a series of raffle draws and interactive competitions that enable visitors to win valuable prizes while enjoying Ramadan-themed evening activities. The exhibition offers a range of dedicated areas designed to serve the interests of all family members.

Key attractions include the “Iftar Corner,” which delivers a curated culinary experience featuring local, regional, and international cuisines, including signature oriental desserts and traditional Ramadan dishes.

This year’s edition also features a dedicated children’s play area, equipped with a broader range of fun games and creative educational programmes aimed at developing children’s skills within a purposeful and entertaining environment.

The exhibition continues to welcome visitors throughout Ramadan from 5:00 PM until 1:00 AMand from 3:00 PM until midnight during the Eid holiday. It features a comprehensive range of products tailored to meet consumer demand during both the holy month and Eid Al-Fitr.

The offerings include fashion and textiles, sportswear, perfumes, cosmetics, and health care products, as well as electrical appliances, premium home furnishings, furniture, and interior décor. The product portfolio also includes food items, sweets and beverages, jewellery, flowers, children’s toys, stationery, and sports equipment.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com