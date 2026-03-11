The landmark programme, integrated with the cutting-edge TrustCap blockchain framework, sets a new international gold standard for market transparency, accountability, and investor protection

Dubai, UAE: In a move that cements Dubai’s status as a global titan of ethical finance, the Dubai Stockbrokers & Investment Services Group (DSIG) has officially unveiled the Responsible Investor Initiative (RII). This landmark program, integrated with the cutting-edge TrustCap blockchain framework, sets a new international gold standard for market transparency, accountability, and investor protection.

As Dubai aggressively pursues its D33 Economic Agenda to become one of the world’s top three financial hubs, the RII serves as the industry’s formal pledge to transition from transactional gains to long-term, sustainable value creation.

Sameera Fernandes, Chairperson of DSIG, heralded the launch as a defining moment for the region’s capital markets. "Investor trust is not just a preference; it is the cornerstone of a thriving financial ecosystem," said Fernandes. "Through the Responsible Investor Initiative and the TrustCap framework, we are setting a definitive benchmark for integrity. This is a collective mandate by Dubai’s industry leaders to ensure that transparency and ethical finance are the primary engines of sustainable wealth creation in the emirate."

The initiative binds leading stockbrokers and financial executives to the RII Charter, a rigorous code of conduct prioritizing client-centric stewardship and the highest ethical standards in investment services.

The operational backbone of this transformation is TrustCap, a sophisticated blockchain-powered solution designed to bridge the "trust deficit" often found in traditional capital markets. By providing an immutable, decentralized ledger for transaction trails and broker-client disclosures, TrustCap turns accountability into a verifiable digital asset.

Kinly Nassour, Secretary General of DSIG, emphasized that the integration of TrustCap is the vital link between promise and practice.

"The strength of our industry lies in the unwavering confidence of our clients, and TrustCap is the technological engine that guarantees that confidence," Nassour stated. "We believe the 'Trust Cap' fills the void where clarity once lacked. By adopting this framework, we are declaring that the long-term security of our investors is our absolute priority. This is our roadmap to staying closer to our clients while ensuring our industry operates with the credibility a world-class hub like Dubai demands."

The Responsible Investor Initiative is built upon a foundation of structural reform designed to elevate the entire financial ecosystem. This strategy is defined by four essential pillars: Immutable Transparency, which utilises the blockchain to record investment disclosures; Ethical Stewardship, a formal pledge by members to reject short-termism in favor of investor protection; Standardized Accountability, creating a uniform benchmark for broker-client engagements; and D33 Strategic Alignment, ensuring the sector directly contributes to Dubai's goal of attracting global foreign direct investment through a resilient and transparent climate.

Diganta Chacravorti, Head of Strategy for Mind and Matter, the strategic architects behind the technology, noted the shift toward data-driven reliability.

"In today’s digital economy, trust is no longer a sentimental value—it is a measurable competitive advantage," Chacravorti noted. "By integrating this blockchain layer into the DSIG initiative, we are giving brokers the tools to turn transparency into a verifiable asset."1

About DSIG

The Dubai Stockbrokers & Investment Services Group (DSIG) is a professional industry body established under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Representing the collective voice of Dubai’s investment sector, DSIG is dedicated to enhancing professional standards, promoting global competitiveness, and supporting the UAE’s vision of a world-class financial ecosystem.

Dubai Stockbrokers and Investment Services Group (DSIG) is one of the 105 Business Groups launched by Dubai Chambers to represent and organise the emirate’s stockbrokers and investment community to play a greater role in attracting foreign investment into the UAE economy. DSIG represents the UAE’s stockbrokers who contribute to the US$3.92 trillion market capitalisation of the UAE bourses.

DSIG acts as a platform for secured investment. Coupled with innovation and sustainability, the association will not only implement ideas, but also empower people through its educational programmes. Poised to become the leading business group in the Middle East, DSIG is committed to facilitate more cross-border investments and market expansion.

