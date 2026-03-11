Under the theme "A Strategic Partnership Towards the Future," Shuaa Al Sharq Automotive Company, a subsidiary of the Abdullatif Alissa Group and the authorized distributor of JAC commercial vehicles in Saudi Arabia, has formalized a cooperative agreement with iMile Delivery. This agreement entails the provision of a fleet comprising 100 JAC Sunray vehicles, intended to facilitate the expansion of iMile's logistical operations within the Kingdom.

The partnership was officially announced during a formal ceremony held in Riyadh, attended by executive leadership from both entities. Mr. Faisal Al Asiri, General Manager of Shuaa Al Sharq, expressed his profound satisfaction with the collaboration with iMile, a recognized, preeminent delivery and logistics firm in the region with over a decade of operational expertise. Furthermore, he emphasized Shuaa Al Sharq's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive support through mobile after-sales services, strategically located service centers in major cities, and an extensive network of authorized distributors across the Kingdom.

iMile selected the JAC Sunray vehicle due to its exceptional reliability, adaptability to the Kingdom's climatic conditions, and resilience across diverse terrains. Coupled with its established reputation and endorsement by numerous major corporations, the vehicle emerges as an optimal choice for enhancing transportation operations and meeting operational requirements with high efficiency.

Concurrently, Shuaa Al Sharq is dedicated to augmenting customer satisfaction by delivering distinct added value. JAC vehicles are accompanied by a manufacturer's warranty extending up to six years or 150,000 Km (whichever comes first), in addition to a six-year roadside assistance service.

iMile is classified as a global leader in the domain of express delivery and e-commerce logistics, utilizing advanced technological solutions to expedite e-commerce transactions via rapid and dependable logistical services. Operating in 15 countries with a robust presence in the Middle East and a workforce exceeding 20,000 employees, the corporation endeavors to advance the global logistics sector by prioritizing trust, innovation, and sustainability.