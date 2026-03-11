Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Samsung Gulf Electronics today announced that the Galaxy S26 Series and Galaxy Buds4 Series are now available in the UAE. With the launch of Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26, Samsung is advancing the shift from traditional smartphones to AI-native phones, where intelligence is built into the foundation of the device experience rather than added on as a separate layer.

Early global demand for the new Galaxy 26 Series has reflected strong momentum following Galaxy Unpacked, with pre-orders recording double-digit growth and Galaxy S26 Ultra emerging as the model of choice for the majority of customers. The response underlines growing interest in a new kind of mobile experience, one built around proactive intelligence, more natural interactions, and features designed for how people actually use their phones every day.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics said: “With the Galaxy S26 Ultra, we’re addressing a very real everyday concern centered around privacy in public spaces. Through intelligent privacy screen protection, Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces the world’s first-ever Privacy Display, helping users feel more confident using their device wherever life happens. More broadly, the Galaxy S26 Series represents a meaningful shift in how users will experience mobile technology moving forward, as we move from smartphones to AI-native phones. Since unveiling the Galaxy S26 Series, we have seen tremendous interest and a very strong early response from customers and partners, alongside growing excitement around the new intelligent experiences powered by Galaxy AI.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: AI-native, intuitive, and built for real life

At the center of the range is Galaxy S26 Ultra, combining Samsung’s most advanced mobile performance, camera innovation, and Galaxy AI capabilities in one device. It is also the first Galaxy phone to introduce Privacy Display, a built-in privacy screen protection experience designed for public settings where users may want greater control over what others can see on their screen.

By helping reduce side-angle visibility in places such as cafés, planes, and meetings, Privacy Display addresses a common everyday discomfort without making the experience more complicated. It reflects Samsung’s broader approach to intelligent privacy, where technology works in the background to support users in a more natural and reassuring way.

Built for all-day performance, Galaxy S26 Ultra delivers the most powerful performance on a Galaxy S Series yet, powered by a customized mobile processor — Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy — with significant gains across the CPU, GPU and NPU to support faster, smoother experiences that keep up throughout the day.

The Galaxy S26 Series also introduces Samsung’s most intuitive Galaxy AI experience yet, designed to reduce the steps between intent and action. Features such as Now Nudge and Now Brief provide timely, context-aware support, while upgraded agent experiences make it easier to navigate settings, complete tasks, and stay organised throughout the day.

For users who care about content creation, Galaxy S26 Ultra also builds on Samsung’s camera leadership with improved low-light capture, more stable video, and simpler editing. Enhanced Nightography video, upgraded Super Steady with horizontal lock, and smarter editing tools such as Photo Assist and Creative Studio work together to make it easier to capture, refine, and share content with fewer steps.

Galaxy Buds4 Series: A superior listening experience

Users can enhance the capabilities of the Galaxy S26 with the new Galaxy Buds4 Series which integrated Samsung’s most advanced audio and wearability innovations together in one seamless experience. The Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Galaxy Buds4 deliver superior hi-fi audio and everyday wearability to achieve the best listening experience across the Galaxy Buds Series to date. The Buds4 Series also establishes a new iconic blade design with a recessed pinch control and ultra-sleek ergonomic fit, achieved by analyzing hundreds of millions of global ear data points and running over 10,000 simulations to optimize for all-day wearability and comfort. Powerful hardware and software innovations on the Buds4 Pro such as a wider woofer and an enhanced Adaptive Equalizer and Active Noise Cancellation produce rich full-spectrum sound true to the original recording. With the integration of several AI agents and intuitive hands-free controls, the Buds4 Series becomes a natural companion to Galaxy S26, extending everyday experiences beyond the phone.

Availability in the UAE

The Galaxy S26 Series and Galaxy Buds4 Series are now available in the UAE through Samsung.com/ae, Samsung stores, carriers, and select retail partners.

For Galaxy S26 Series, available color options include Cobalt Violet, White, Black, and Sky Blue, alongside the Samsung.com-exclusive Pink Gold and Silver Shadow.

The Galaxy Buds4 Series is also available in Black, White, and Pink Gold.

For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage optimized to users' device needs, including fast repairs for accidental damage, extended warranty, and certified expert support available both at home and abroad. This ensures a seamless mobile lifestyle and provides lasting protection that safeguards the value of Galaxy devices.

Offers on Galaxy S26 Series include:

Samsung Members benefits: including a 1 year Samsung Entertainer membership, Amazon Prime (12 months), OSN+ (4 months), Anghami Plus (3 months), and Careem Plus (6 months)

Trade-in: Up to AED 2,599 saved with trade-in

Prices:

Model Price Galaxy S26 Ultra (1TB) AED 7,099 Galaxy S26 Ultra (512 GB) AED 5,899 Galaxy S26 Ultra (256 GB) AED 5,099 Galaxy S26 Plus (512 GB) AED 5,099 Galaxy S26 Plus (256 GB) AED 4,299 Galaxy S26 (512 GB) AED 4,399 Galaxy S26 (256 GB) AED 3,599

For more information about the Galaxy S26 Series and Galaxy Buds4 Series, please visit Samsung.com/ae.

