Kuwait: Jazeera Airways earlier today, successfully operated its first flight from Qaisumah Airport (AQI) in Hafar Al Batin, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to Cairo International Airport (CAI) in Egypt, marking an important step in facilitating safe travel for passengers during the current operational situation in the region.

Earlier today, a total of 145 passengers were safely transported in a convoy of four buses from Kuwait to Qaisumah to board the outbound flight to Cairo. The initiative forms part of Jazeera Airways’ efforts to support passenger mobility and ensure continuity of travel while operations from Kuwait International Airport remain temporarily suspended for safety reasons.

Jazeera Airways is also facilitating the return of passengers from Cairo to Kuwait through the same route.

The airline plans to gradually increase frequencies and expand the number of destinations served from Qaisumah, with additional flights to Egypt and Jordan being served while other flights to Turkey, India and other cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expected to be added soon.

Commenting on the development Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, who is on the ground at Qaisumah Airport said:

“We are pleased to be able to facilitate a safe movement for passengers in the current circumstances. There is naturally a strong demand from passengers looking to travel and return home to Kuwait or back home and we are doing our best to accommodate as many as possible within the number of seats we have on offer at the moment. Our teams are continuing to working closely with government authorities and stakeholders in both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to ensure the smooth coordination of these journeys while we progressively add additional flights and new destinations. As we continue operations, the safety of our people and crew remains our highest priority. We would also like to thank General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), Dammam Airports Company (DACO), Saudi Ground Services (SGS), Kuwait DGCA, Ministry of Interior, and all other stakeholders for making this possible.”

Passengers wishing to travel are encouraged to book their journeys through the Jazeera Airways website or mobile app. The Jazeera Airways call center is also available at 177 within Kuwait or +965 2205 4944 internationally, however waiting times may be longer than usual due to the high volume of calls.​​​​​