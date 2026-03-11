Egypt, Cairo: iCareer, Egypt’s leading employability and career development consultancy, marked a decade of impact in youth employment while highlighting the growing scale of its work through its integration within the BasharSoft ecosystem. The integration -previously announced in October 2025- successfully unified BasharSoft’s ecosystem, including Wuzzuf, Forasna, and Recruitera, into a single digital platform, enabling more effective career guidance, skills development, and labour market insights to better connect talent with opportunities in Egypt and the Middle East.

Through this ecosystem, Basharsoft collectively provides more than 9 million job seekers and 113,000 approved companies, with nearly 1 million job posts and 5 million vacancies. To date, the platforms have generated over 100 million job applications, attracting around 3 million monthly visits from more than 6 million active job seekers. This scale enables programs to be designed based on real-time market insights, rather than assumptions.

Over the past decade, iCareer has expanded its impact through 58 youth employability projects, 27 career days and thematic summits, partnerships with 21 universities across Egypt and Saudi Arabia, collaboration with 6 government ministries, and the launch of 3 digital platforms for universities, employers, and job seekers, providing practical tools and opportunities to help young people navigate the labour market.

Leveraging WUZZUF’s extensive data and employer network, iCareer can now design and deliver large-scale, data-driven career programs, providing personalised guidance and opportunities for young people at an unprecedented scale.

iCareer continues to run several employment programs in collaboration with international partners, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), Plan International Egypt, UNICEF and UK AID. These initiatives focus on developing market-driven training models and providing data-supported career guidance. Backed by the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment, iCareer has upgraded its Applicant Tracking System (ATS), boosting digital hiring capabilities and connecting employers with top talent more effectively.

By integrating iCareer’s expertise with BasharSoft’s technology, labour market database, and employer network, the ecosystem now offers a comprehensive solution covering every stage of the talent journey, from students exploring career paths to workforce preparation and recruitment management for companies. BasharSoft aims to empower 50 million people professionally by 2030.

Akram Marwan, the Chairman and Founder of iCareer, said: "For the past decade, iCareer has worked to bridge the gap between education and employment by equipping young people with the guidance and skills needed to navigate the labour market. Today, through our integration within BasharSoft’s ecosystem, we are able to scale that mission further than ever before, combining career development expertise with technology and labour market intelligence to create real pathways to employment for millions of young people."

Also commenting, Ameer Sherif, the Founder of BasharSoft, added: "Integrating iCareer into the BasharSoft ecosystem has amplified the impact of our platforms. Together with WUZZUF and Forasna, we have facilitated nearly five million job opportunities, while iCareer has supported 450,000 young people through career services, assessments, training, and digital platforms, strengthening a data-driven ecosystem that connects talent with opportunity at scale."

These developments were announced during a Suhoor event hosted by iCareer, attended by representatives from government bodies, included organizations such as ILO, UNICEF, UNDP, CFYE, Plan International, the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, MCIT, MSMEDA, Cairo University, the American University in Cairo, MUST University, Galala University, Microsoft, Arab African International Bank, HSBC, Paymob, Teleperformance, Geidea, Spinneys Egypt, Sprints, Flat6Labs, and Berlitz Egypt, among many others contributing to the broader employability ecosystem, highlighting efforts to strengthen collaboration across the employment ecosystem.

About BasharSoft

Founded in 2009, BasharSoft is Egypt’s leading employment technology company and the developer of Wuzzuf and Forasna, the country’s top online job platforms. The company builds innovative, web-based employment marketplaces and recruitment software designed to connect millions of job seekers with employers, universities, and governments across the region. It is one of the first Egyptian startups to attract global VC funding into Egypt, including the contribution of 500 Global, San Francisco, back in 2014. In addition, BasharSoft attracted more than USD 10 million in Foreign Direct Investment from the likes of EBRD, VNV Global, and Endure Capital. BasharSoft’s platforms have facilitated over 1.4 million hires, serving 9 million users and more than 100,000 employers. The company is expanding regionally with a mission to empower 100 million people by 2030, bridging the gap between education and employment while helping solve youth unemployment challenges. BasharSoft’s solutions have received multiple innovation awards in Egypt and abroad and are backed by a dedicated team of experts committed to improving lives through “all things employment.”

About iCareer

Founded in 2012, Egypt-based iCareer is among the first career & HR consultancy firms in the MENA region with a mission to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering end-to-end digital services for early talent. The company connects universities, employers, and job-seekers through programs, events, and technology-enabled platforms. Its offerings span career guidance, training, and recruitment services, and it has worked with national and international organisations, including government bodies, agencies such as the International Labour Organization (ILO), and programmes focused on youth and women’s employability. Over the past years, iCareer has served more than 1.8 million youth, delivered 37 employment and CSR programs, engaged with 1000+ employers and developed seven different digital solutions in the Career and HR domains

