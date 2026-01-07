Seequent, the Bentley Subsurface Company, is partnering with leading universities and research institutions in Saudi Arabia to advance geoscience education and digital skills development across the Kingdom.

As part of this effort, Seequent will provide any university access to its 3D Geological modelling software, Leapfrog Works, and its geotechnical analysis software, GeoStudio, to qualified degree courses at selected partner institutions. This enables students to gain hands-on experience with world-leading subsurface and geotechnical modelling tools widely used across the industry.

The newly formed partnerships include King Abdulaziz University, King Saud University, King Abdullah City for Science and Technology (KACST), King Khalid University (KHAD), and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM). Additionally, Visible Geology, a free browser-based learning tool, will be available to support both universities and high schools with interactive geoscience education technology.

These agreements are in line with Saudi Arabia’s growing mining and key minerals sectors. KSA’s mining industry is projected to contribute considerably to the national GDP by 2030, creating a high demand for skilled geoscientists and geotechnical engineers. This initiative provides students with real-world modelling abilities as the government expands its geological, mineral, and infrastructure objectives. Seequent aims to support the Kingdom in reducing skills gaps, strengthening technical societies, and establishing a strong pipeline of future-ready geoscience and engineering talent by incorporating industry-standard software into academic curricula.

Luke Giordanelli, Global Manager, Academics at Seequent, said: “Seequent is honoured to support Saudi Arabia’s next generation of geoscientists and engineers. Early exposure to industry-standard modelling tools helps students prepare for real-world challenges across mining and energy, as well as infrastructure. Our partnerships are a testament to a common goal of providing students with the digital skills required to contribute to the Kingdom's national development goals.”

Seequent’s global academic footprint is in constant growth, with over 600 university partnerships globally. The company is committed to helping educators and students better understand the subsurface by leveraging modern Earth science technologies.

About Seequent

Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company, helps organisations to understand the underground, giving them the confidence to make better decisions faster. Seequent builds world-leading technology that is at the forefront of Earth sciences, transforming the way our customers work. Every day, we help them develop critical mineral resources more sustainably, design and build better infrastructure, source renewable energy, and reduce their impact on the environment. Seequent operates in 150 countries while proudly maintaining its headquarters in New Zealand.

Newsroom: https://www.seequent.com/company/news-media/