Martin Rueegg appointed Advisor to the Group Board’s Nomination, Remuneration, Executive and Investment Committee

Muscat, Oman: Liva, a leading insurance group operating across the GCC, today announced two key leadership appointments as it enters the next phase of its development. David Healy is joining the company as Group Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Martin Rueegg, who has been appointed Advisor to the Group Board’s Nomination, Remuneration, Executive and Investment Committee.

Mr Healy brings more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, with a focus on building businesses that work seamlessly across borders. He has a proven track record in business growth, organisational transformation and building high-performing, multicultural teams, and joins the Company following a career that has included senior leadership roles across Europe and the Middle East.

Mr Rueegg’s new role allows the Board to draw on his experience in a targeted and impactful way as the company continues to scale and diversify across the GCC.

Khalid Al Zubair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Liva Group, said: “Liva has grown into a distinctive regional brand that combines a deep understanding of the GCC markets with the agility of a new, forward-looking business. The Group is now entering a new phase of its development as we strengthen our platform across the region and prepare for the next stage of growth. By adjusting our leadership structure with these two key appointments, we are ensuring clarity of focus and strong execution capability.”

David Healy said: “I am delighted to be joining Liva Group at such an exciting point in its journey, with a powerful platform already established across the region and a clear vision for the future. Liva has evolved into a fast-growing, diversified business with a strong balance sheet, a customer-centric culture and a compelling ambition to build an insurance ecosystem. I look forward to working closely with the talented teams across all the Group’s markets as the business continues to go from strength to strength.”

Martin Rueegg said: “Liva has been built on strong foundations in the Gulf, but what excites me most today is the scale of the opportunities still ahead of us – in the GCC and beyond. I look forward to working closely with David and the Board to identify and pursue strategic opportunities that can broaden our footprint and capabilities. Together, we will focus on turning those opportunities into tangible value for our customers, partners and shareholders.”

Mr Healy will take up his new position on 8 January 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

About Liva Group

Liva is a leading insurance group operating across the GCC, dedicated to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities through comprehensive, tailored insurance solutions. With a team of over 1,200 professionals, Liva serves almost 2 million customers across Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The Group continues to expand its regional presence and strengthen its long-term growth strategy, reflecting its commitment to protecting what matters most.