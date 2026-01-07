A single, built-in intelligence that works across devices, understands context, and helps you move effortlessly through your day

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – At CES 2026, Lenovo introduced a single, built-in cross-device intelligence designed to redefine how people interact with their devices, applications, and digital services. This Personal Ambient Intelligence launches as Lenovo Qira and Motorola Qira on respective devices.

“Lenovo Qira is not another assistant, it’s a new way intelligence shows up across your devices,” said Dan Dery, VP of AI Ecosystem in Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group. “Our goal is to make AI feel less like a tool you use and more like an intelligence that works with you, continuously and naturally.”

Lenovo Qira represents a shift from app-based AI to ambient system-level intelligence, meaning intelligence that is context-aware and available across devices without requiring users to open, switch to, or actively invoke a separate application. It isn’t something you open or switch to. It’s always present: understanding what you’re doing and supporting you in the moment, with your permission. By sharing experiences with you over time, it learns your intent, anticipates needs, and acts in ways that feel natural and personal.

One Intelligence, Across All Your Devices

Lenovo Qira is a single intelligence carried consistently across Lenovo and Motorola devices. Embedded at the system level, it moves with you across PCs, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and more, maintaining continuity as you shift screens, tasks, and environments.

Built on three core attributes, Lenovo Qira operates as a true cross-device intelligence unlike traditional chatbots.

Presence

Lenovo Qira is integrated at the system level with multiple natural entry points and a familiar, consistent experience across devices. It can proactively surface suggestions, respond instantly when invoked, or stay quietly in the background until needed, adapting to how and when each user prefers to engage. It can be invoked naturally by saying “Hey, Qira,” pressing the dedicated key or tapping the persistent pill.

Actions

Lenovo Qira can act on the user’s behalf using device capabilities and local AI, including offline, to get things done. It orchestrates actions across apps and devices, coordinates agents, and moves work forward without forcing users to manage every step themselves.

Perception

Lenovo Qira builds a fused knowledge base that combines user-selected interactions, memories, and documents across devices with user privacy and consent at its core. Through cross-device sensing and perception, it develops a living model of the user’s world, understanding context, continuity, and personal patterns over time.

Designed Around Real Moments

Lenovo Qira introduces a set of core experiences designed around real user needs, helping people stay oriented, expressive, and in flow across their digital lives.

Next Move

Whenever you need it, Lenovo Qira offers proactive, contextual suggestions based on what you’re doing in the moment, with continuity across devices evolving over time. It surfaces useful next actions to help you move forward without extra steps.

Write For Me

From emails and documents to messages and notes, Lenovo Qira helps you write directly on your canvas. It understands what you’re working on, adapts to your tone and intent, and helps you turn ideas into crisp writing, without forcing you to start from a blank page or switch apps.

Live Interaction

Lenovo Qira enables real-time, multimodal interaction while you are sharing your screen or camera. It stays attentive to what you say and what you show, making collaboration with AI feel fluid and conversational.

Catch Me Up

Step away and come back without losing momentum. Lenovo Qira summarizes what happened while you were away, highlights what matters, and helps you re-enter your work or conversations with clarity and confidence.

Pay Attention

Lenovo Qira can support meetings and conversations by providing real-time transcriptions and translations when enabled, capturing key points, and creating summaries you can revisit later. When you need to recall decisions or details, they are brought back instantly.

For moments that require deeper immersion, focused AI experiences like Creator Zone help users create and edit visuals and photos with fewer distractions and greater creative control.

Privacy and Ecosystem

Lenovo Qira is built with privacy by design. Its hybrid AI architecture prioritizes on-device processing to keep personal data local, while secure cloud services extend capabilities with strong safeguards and user control. The Lenovo Qira experience is designed to be secure, ethical, and accountable.

Lenovo Qira is powered by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, adding specialized intelligence where it matters most while preserving one consistent, familiar experience across devices.

• Microsoft’s AI stack through Windows Foundry and Microsoft Azure, provides a secure and trusted local-to-cloud capabilities that enable seamless coordination across Windows PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

• In Creator Zone on PCs, Stability AI enables private, unlimited on-device text-to-image creation using the latest Stable Diffusion 3.5 Flash models, with hybrid support for advanced generative workflows.

• Notion enables Lenovo Qira users to securely search and reason over a user’s Notion workspace, bringing notes, documents, and plans directly into context, powering a truly fused personal knowledge base.

• Perplexity's AI adds the ability for users to dive deeper into a topic with clear, well-sourced answers and guided follow-ups deepen contextual understanding without breaking focus or switching apps.

• With Expedia Group’s brands, Expedia and Vrbo, Lenovo Qira can surface relevant travel inventory based on a user’s intent, with seamless handoff for booking and servicing making trip planning faster and easier.

Availability

This experience will appear as Lenovo Qira on Lenovo devices and Motorola Qira on Motorola devices, delivering one personal AI across products and form factors. Rolling out on select Lenovo devices in Q1 2026, it will expand to supported Motorola smartphones thereafter, with seamless over-the-air upgrades for existing Lenovo AI Now users and broader expansion over time.