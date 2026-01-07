Jeddah Airports Company has announced the launch of the “Airport View” application for personnel at King Abdulaziz International Airport, as part of its efforts to enhance coordination efficiency and unify performance monitoring through a smart digital platform that contributes to improving operational and service quality across the airport.

The application serves as an integrated platform that brings together the airport’s various operations within a single digital interface. It provides real-time flight monitoring, instant alerts, and performance dashboards, along with smart tools that enable users to access information quickly and accurately. This supports faster decision-making and improves response efficiency. The app also allows users to review daily operational data, flight statuses, and operational alerts, in addition to interactive dashboards that reflect performance levels in real time. This enhances coordination among airport stakeholders, supports smooth flight operations, improves data accuracy, and elevates service quality, contributing to an improved travel experience at all stages. The application is available to all airport employees and partners operating at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

“Airport View” strengthens airport-wide coordination by offering a unified, real-time view of all airport activities, enabling rapid response to events and supporting staff in maintaining smooth passenger flow while delivering a distinguished travel experience.

Jeddah Airports Company has overseen the management and operation of King Abdulaziz International Airport since its establishment in 2022. The company is implementing the aviation program derived from the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.