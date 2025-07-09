Next-generation Economy with 4K touchscreens with high-speed Wi-Fi underlining Etihad’s commitment to the Indian market

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways is set to enhance its Kolkata service with the introduction of the next-generation Airbus A321LR, reinforcing its commitment to the Indian market.

Starting 26 September 2025, all Etihad flights between Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata (CCU) will be operated by the state-of-the-art A321LR, offering guests an upgraded travel experience across all cabin classes. The aircraft is equipped with luxury First Suites, fully lie-flat Business seats, and a cutting-edge Economy class featuring ultra-modern 4K touchscreens and high-speed Wi-Fi, ensuring seamless connectivity throughout the journey.

The Airbus A321LR is designed to bring wide-body comfort to a single-aisle aircraft, offering enhanced space, privacy, and premium amenities. The First Suites provide an exclusive experience with forward-facing fully-flat beds in a 1-1 configuration, while Business Class features 14 lie-flat seats, ensuring maximum comfort on medium-haul routes. Economy Class passengers will enjoy next-generation seating, complete with advanced in-flight entertainment and connectivity, making every journey more enjoyable.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said: "India is a key market for Etihad, and we are delighted to elevate our Kolkata service with our latest A321LR aircraft. With this upgrade, our guests can now enjoy a superior travel experience, whether in our luxurious First Suites, Business Class lie-flat seats, or next-generation Economy cabin. This investment underlines our ongoing commitment to providing world-class service and greater connectivity across the Indian subcontinent."

The new A321LR aircraft brings enhanced efficiency and comfort, making Etihad the premier choice for travellers between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata. The airline continues to strengthen its footprint in India, offering passengers greater access to Etihad’s growing global network.

Flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata from 26 September – all times local