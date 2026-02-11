Dubai, United Arab Emirate: Gilead Sciences announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), establishing a framework for collaboration to support scientific education, public awareness, and capacity building related to HIV infection, transmission, and prevention across the United Arab Emirates.

The MoU was signed during World Health Expo Dubai 2026 by HE Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Samer El-Ali, Medical Director Middle East, Russia & Türkiye at Gilead Sciences.

Through this agreement, MOHAP and Gilead will explore collaboration on initiatives that support national public health priorities, with a focus on strengthening scientific education, raising awareness around HIV, and promoting early detection and prevention. The collaboration will also include activities to support knowledge-building among students and healthcare professionals, alongside the assessment of testing approaches that can help address stigma, improve diagnosis rates, and reduce the risk of transmission.

Commenting on the signing, Vitor Papao, General Manager Middle East, Russia & Turkey at Gilead Sciences, said: “The UAE continues to play an important role as a regional hub for healthcare innovation and collaboration. Working with MOHAP allows us to engage in constructive dialogue around how partnerships between the public and private sectors can support more integrated and sustainable approaches to addressing HIV.”

HE Dr. Al Rand said: “We launched end of last year the updated edition of the National Guideline for the Prevention and Treatment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS), in collaboration with all health authorities across the UAE. The guideline provides a comprehensive national reference that unifies procedures and standards for prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up, in line with international best practices and the UAE’s vision for leadership and sustainability.”

He added that cooperation with Gilead Sciences aims to strengthen scientific education and preventive measures through joint community-based initiatives, thereby supporting the UAE’s efforts to achieve the United Nations and World Health Organization 95-95-95 targets.

Al Rand further noted that plans are in place to advance the second strategic objective of zero new infections, zero AIDS-related deaths, and zero discrimination.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. Gilead acquired Kite in 2017.