RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Mindsets today announced its new partnership with TDK SensEI, bringing the industrial edge‑intelligence platform edgeRX to customers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Through this collaboration, Mindsets becomes an authorized value‑added reseller, providing localized access, integration, and support for edgeRX in key industrial markets throughout the region. The partnership represents a significant expansion of TDK SensEI’s presence in EMEA and enhances Mindsets’ ability to empower organizations advancing their digital and industrial transformation initiatives.

Through the partnership, customers across EMEA will gain streamlined access to edgeRX, a powerful solution that transforms real‑time sensor data into actionable operational intelligence directly at the edge. With Mindsets’ established regional footprint and deep industry expertise, clients will benefit from faster adoption of edge intelligence, improved equipment reliability, enhanced performance monitoring, more effective predictive maintenance, and higher operational efficiency across manufacturing, smart buildings, logistics, and other industrial environments.

“Partnering with Mindsets allows us to combine TDK SensEI’s edge intelligence platform with a team that deeply understands the operational realities of EMEA industries. Together, we’re enabling customers to accelerate digital transformation with solutions that are both technically advanced and regionally tailored,” said Kyle Arnold, Chief Marketing Officer of TDK SensEI.

"This partnership brings together TDK SensEI's proven edge AI capabilities with Mindsets' deep regional and technology expertise and strategic consulting practice." Said Dr. Rayan Khraibani, CEO Mindsets. "edgeRX represents exactly the kind of transformative technology that manufacturers across Europe and the Middle East need to move from reactive maintenance to predictive intelligence. We're excited to help our clients unlock tremendous, measurable operational efficiencies and cost savings."

Mindsets operates multiple businesses, including a strategy consulting unit and is also a provider of technology solutions specializing in digital transformation, data analytics/AI, and advanced automation. With a strong presence across the EMEA region, Mindsets supports organizations in adopting and scaling innovative technologies that enhance operational performance and accelerate industrial growth.

TDK SensEI delivers advanced edge‑intelligence solutions that combine cutting‑edge sensor technology, embedded AI, and real‑time analytics. Its edgeRX platform empowers industrial organizations to improve equipment performance, reduce downtime, and make faster, data‑driven decisions at the edge.

Formal Partnership Launch at the World Advanced Manufacturing Conference – Riyadh, KSA

At World Advanced Manufacturing (WAM) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (February 15–17, 2026), Mindsets and TDK SensEI will formally announce their strategic partnership and showcase thought leadership on edge AI's transformative impact on industrial manufacturing.

Glossary

edgeRX™ – TDK SensEI’s edge AI platform for industrial machine health

Main applications

Predictive maintenance

Prescriptive maintenance

Industrial machine health monitoring

Performance optimization

Anomaly detection

Main features and benefits

Edge-to-cloud orchestration with secure cloud capabilities

Real-time diagnostics and anomaly detection

Scalable asset management

About Mindsets

Mindsets is a talent-centric investment company driving strategic growth, project development, and venture building across industries. Through three specialized business units, Mindsets harnesses top-tier expertise to deliver transformative solutions that create sustainable value for organizations and societies.

About TDK SensEI

TDK SensEI (Sensor Edge Intelligence) focuses on developing smart platform solutions that integrate TDK’s advanced sensor systems, sophisticated software design, and machine learning expertise. These platforms bring together our hardware components—ranging from motion, magnetic, microphone, and current sensors to temperature and battery/energy harvesting solutions—with our software and edge AI technologies. The result is a powerful fusion of hardware and intelligence that creates actionable insights, enabling predictive maintenance and performance optimization.

