MANAMA, Bahrain: AirAsia X (AAX) Berhad marked a significant milestone in its international growth journey as it advances its medium-haul expansion beyond Asia, positioning Bahrain as a key strategic hub to strengthen connectivity between Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Australia.

This follows the Letter of Intent signed on 3 November 2025 between Capital A Berhad and Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications to develop Bahrain as AAX’s Middle East hub. This development reflects AAX’s broader ambition to build a more globally connected long-haul network, anchored by strategic hubs beyond Southeast Asia. Bahrain’s strategic location and robust aviation make it central to AAX’s plans to facilitate greater flows of travellers, trade and tourism across regions.

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia X, said: “This milestone reflects the broader transformation of AAX into a truly globally connected airline. We navigated one of the most challenging periods in aviation history and emerged from the pandemic stronger and more focused. Now, we are rebuilding with discipline - backed by a secured orderbook of 374 aircraft and counting, as well as a comprehensive five-year growth plan that will see us steadily cementing our footprint across the regions. Bahrain fits squarely into our long-term network blueprint to link ASEAN and Asia to the world. Our focus remains on disciplined fleet expansion, strengthening core hubs, driving ancillary and digital growth, ensuring every new market strengthens the overall network. This is how we create sustainable value for the group of airlines while continuing to democratise long-haul travel.”

Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A and Advisor to AAX said: “This is a defining step in the next phase of AAX’s growth. Bahrain as our strategic aviation hub allows us to connect Asia with the Middle East and Europe more effectively while creating a scalable platform for future growth. Beyond the airline, this partnership strengthens the broader aviation ecosystem, enabling Capital A businesses such as cargo and MRO services to scale alongside AAX. Today, Teleport marks an important milestone as its first flight arrives in Bahrain, following its recent USD50 million capital raise - a move that will help position the Kingdom as a key aviation and logistics hub in the region. Looking ahead, we will deepen partnerships with airports, tourism authorities and industry stakeholders to unlock new demand corridors. We are building a growth engine that balances connectivity, commercial performance and operational resilience, while staying true to our value proposition of affordable long-haul travel.”

H.E. Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain said, “This agreement with AirAsia X is a strategic decision that reflects Bahrain’s strength as an economic partner, and its role as a centre for regional and global connectivity. The investment will reinforce Bahrain’s position as a key gateway linking Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, while delivering tangible economic benefits. It will create direct employment across aviation operations and generate wider opportunities across tourism, logistics, hospitality, and related services. Just as importantly, it will support skills development and long-term career pathways for Bahrainis in a global industry that continues to evolve and grow. We are proud to welcome AirAsia X as a member of TeamBahrain.”

As part of its growth strategy, AirAsia X will continue to expand its long-haul operations and hub connectivity, supported by ongoing fleet upgrades, digital initiatives and strategic partnerships. The airline remains focused on delivering value-driven travel while strengthening its role as a bridge between key global regions through its hub-and-network model.