Dubai, UAE: SQUATWOLF, the trailblazing performance wear brand that has fueled the Middle East's fitness boom from its Dubai roots, has announced a strategic partnership with Publsh Media Group, naming the agency its exclusive PR and media collaborator for 2026.

Bootstrapped in 2016 by Pakistani entrepreneurs Anam Khalid and Wajdan Gul with AED 250,000 in personal savings from their Jumeirah Beach Residence apartment, SQUATWOLF has transformed from a living room operation into a global force in activewear.

The brand now distributes to 100+ countries, runs flagship stores in Dubai Mall, City Centre Mirdif, Qatar and Kuwait, and has built a dedicated following among elite athletes and dedicated trainees. Series A investment in 2023 underscores its rapid trajectory, positioning it as a standout example of Middle Eastern brands competing on the world stage.

Publsh Media Group, a full spectrum experiential media firm with deep expertise in branding, public relations, OOH media, events, and influencer campaigns, brings a track record of high impact work with clients like Emaar, Prada, Omniyat, and exclusive digital media at Dubai's J1 Beach. The company will direct SQUATWOLF's comprehensive communications efforts, spanning PR, media strategy, outdoor campaigns, and brand outreach.

"From day one, we've aimed to craft a brand that sparks real progress and connects with those who demand more from themselves," said Anam Khalid, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SQUATWOLF. "Publsh Group's integrated tactics — merging precise PR, fresh media approaches, and sharp cultural awareness — make them the right fit as we push into new markets. Their perspective syncs with ours, and we're ready to expand SQUATWOLF's reach side by side."

Kushal Desai, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Publsh Group, commented: "SQUATWOLF stands as a prime Dubai narrative — daring, disciplined, and deliberately designed. The brand’s focus on peak performance mirrors our own standards; we're set to broaden their presence, sharpen their voice, and back their path to global scale. We’re thrilled to be part of the SQUATWOLF journey."

The partnership signals a key inflection point for both organisations, with SQUATWOLF advancing as a performance wear powerhouse and Publsh Group reinforcing its stature as a dominant force in regional media.

About SQUATWOLF

SQUATWOLF emerged from grit and vision to become the Middle East’s first global performance wear brand. Founders Anam and Wajdan built the company from the ground up, packing orders from their dining table and running customer support on weekends. Their mission was clear: to create performance wear for people who train with purpose and push through adversity. Today, SQUATWOLF serves athletes in over 100 countries, redefining activewear with collections that blend innovation, style, and functionality.

What sets SQUATWOLF apart is its commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge design. From sweat-wicking fabrics and ergonomic fits to seamless stitching and anti-odor technology, every piece is engineered for movement and built to last. The brand’s collections cater to both gym-goers and lifestyle enthusiasts, offering gear that transitions effortlessly from workouts to everyday wear. With rapid global expansion and a loyal customer base, SQUATWOLF stands as a testament to Progress, Performance, and Pack — always driven by The Hunt for More.

For more information, please visit www.squatwolf.com