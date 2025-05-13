Dubai, Paris - Horizon Trading Solutions (Horizon), a global leader in electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology for capital markets has announced its collaboration with EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), to enhance its algorithmic trading capabilities for EFG Hermes’ securities brokerage clients.

Using Horizon’s trading technology, EFG Hermes will provide its buy-side clients with enhanced trading efficiency. By integrating Horizon's sophisticated Trading Algorithms, such as VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price), TWAP (Time Weighted Average Price), Percent of Volume, and Implementation Shortfall, these algorithms optimize trade execution across various financial networks, enabling seamless trading across all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) financial markets and Egypt.

The comprehensive solutions implemented by EFG Hermes, which will commence in the second half (H2) of 2025, comprise a network of strategically located algo servers throughout the MENA region, orchestrated by Horizon's sophisticated Order Management System (OMS) and Algo Router. This architecture ensures efficient order routing, optimized trade execution, and enhanced operational efficiency for EFG Hermes and its clients.

Amr Elshamy, Head of Electronic Trading at EFG Hermes, commented: “At EFG Hermes, we are dedicated to delivering best-in-class execution capabilities and cutting-edge technology to our clients. Our collaboration with Horizon as our preferred Algorithmic Trading platform reflects their proven expertise and innovative solutions in the financial technology sector. Together with Horizon, we have customized and fine-tuned our algorithms using our deep market knowledge to tailor them specifically to the unique structures of the MENA region, ensuring optimal performance and superior execution outcomes. This partnership underscores our commitment to equipping clients with the tools to enhance their trading operations' efficiency and enable them to navigate today’s dynamic markets confidently.”

Gerald Blondel, Managing Director, MENA at Horizon Trading Solutions, added:

“We are proud to have established Horizon Trading Solutions in the Middle East as both a local and international trading solution vendor. Combining our local support and understanding of regional demands with global expertise in delivering advanced trading technology allows us to service our rapidly growing MENA client base through EFG Hermes.”

About Horizon Trading Solutions:

Horizon Trading Solutions is an independent global technology company specializing in electronic trading and supporting agency and principal businesses across equities, derivatives, and virtual assets. For over 25 years, we have empowered the world’s leading capital market participants with cutting-edge algorithmic technology and direct exchange connectivity. Our multi-asset platform and deep commitment to client success allow us to deliver Performance Simplified, making it easy to excel in trading.

https://www.horizontrading.io/

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a leading financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a microfinance player, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, , Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, Fatura, a technology-backed B2B marketplace and EFG Finance SMEs which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria |

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efghldg.com

Omar Salama

Associate Director of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efghldg.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efghldg.com