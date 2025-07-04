Overall sales volume reached 48,519, up 14.8% from Q1.

Rental income topped AED 9.4 billion, supported by demand in villa-led communities.

Dubai: Dubai’s real estate market recorded AED 144.7 billion in transactions during Q2 2025; a 26.8% increase from the previous quarter and a 39.7% rise year-on-year. A total of 48,519 transactions were registered, with demand concentrated in infrastructure-linked zones and well-established master-planned communities. The quarter also saw a notable uptick in foreign capital flows, driven by currency-based affordability and growing trust in the local regulatory framework.

Off-plan performance led the market, contributing AED 98.4 billion in transaction value - an 82.7% increase from Q1. A total of 31,699 off-plan units were sold, while the ready market accounted for AED 46.4 billion across 16,820 transactions. Rental income reached AED 9.4 billion, with high absorption recorded in districts such as Arabian Ranches, DAMAC Hills, and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“This quarter reflects a decisive shift in buyer strategy,” said Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties. “We’re seeing strong alignment between investor confidence, infrastructure delivery, and the long-term fundamentals that continue to underpin Dubai’s real estate market”.

The report highlights several forces shaping market behaviour this quarter. Areas linked to the new Dubai Metro Blue Line are seeing early pricing momentum. International buyers from the UK, Europe, and India are capitalising on currency arbitrage to secure AED-denominated assets. Digital platforms, particularly those powered by AI, are accelerating buyer decision-making across financing and location filtering. Meanwhile, off-plan launches continue to dominate investor sentiment, with flexible payment plans and early access to infrastructure-led communities driving transaction volumes.