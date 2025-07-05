DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced it has once again been positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms (BDPP). This is the sixth year the company has been named a Leader in the report. Through its recent combination with Veritas’ enterprise data protection business, Cohesity is the only vendor Gartner has named a Leader in each of its last 20 backup and data protection platform reports.1

Securing and managing data represents a challenge for organizations everywhere, of all sizes and types. With over 200 zettabytes of the world’s data needing protection, cyber threats increasing in sophistication and scale, and growing demand for the ability to extract more intelligence from data, the stakes have never been greater. Cohesity has been positioned by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for BDPP based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.



“Being recognized as a Leader in this report for six consecutive years underscores our innovation commitment to protecting the world’s data -- while driving the future of AI-powered data security and insights,” said Kit Beall, chief revenue officer, Cohesity. “Cohesity’s success is driven by a unique ability to execute at scale with a comprehensive cyber resilience portfolio for complex on-premises, multicloud, and SaaS environments. These strengths underpin our mission to protect, secure, and provide insights into the world’s data.”

Cohesity has also been recognized as a Customers’ Choice for the seventh consecutive time in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for overall experience, user interest, and adoption.

1Previous titles include Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Software Recovery Solutions (2021-2024), Magic Quadrant for Datacenter Backup and Recovery Solutions (2020-2019), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup Software and Integrated Appliances (2014-2015), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup/Recovery Software (2011-2013), Enterprise Backup and Restore Magic Quadrant (2001, 2003-2005), Enterprise Backup Market: Vendor Positioning (1999), Enterprise Backup Market Update (2000). From 2005-2015, Veritas Technologies was known as Symantec.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cohesity

Cohesity is the leader in AI-powered data security. Over 13,600 enterprise customers, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 and nearly 70% of the Global 500, rely on Cohesity to strengthen their resilience while providing Gen AI insights into their vast amounts of data. Formed from the combination of Cohesity with Veritas’ enterprise data protection business, the company’s solutions secure and protect data on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge. Backed by NVIDIA, IBM, HPE, Cisco, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Cohesity is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices around the globe. To learn more, follow Cohesity on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

