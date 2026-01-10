Muscat, Oman: Omantel has successfully completed a major upgrade to its network, marking an important step in the company’s journey toward enabling full “5G Standalone (5G SA)” services. The enhancement was delivered seamlessly, with no disruption to customers, and strengthens Omantel’s foundation to support the next wave of digital technologies.

With this upgrade, Omantel is now positioned to roll out advanced 5G SA use cases, including next-generation voice services ( Voice over 5G), tailored network solutions, reduced capabilities-RedCap, large-scale IoT connectivity, and ultra-low latency applications. These capabilities will accelerate innovation, drive digital transformation, and open new opportunities for individuals, businesses, and industries across the Sultanate.

As Oman’s trusted digital partner, Omantel continues to play a leading role in shaping the region’s connectivity landscape. This milestone reinforces the company’s long-term technology roadmap and its commitment to building a resilient, future-ready network that delivers tangible value to the economy and society.

“Completing this upgrade is a proud moment for Omantel. It reflects our determination to stay ahead of technology trends and to bring meaningful digital progress closer to our customers. As a regional digital powerhouse and local innovation enabler, we are committed to ensuring that Oman remains at the forefront of connectivity and innovation” Samy Ahmed Al Ghassany Chief Tech and Digital at Omantel

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company’s innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to consumer and business sectors alike. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions including cloud, AI, smart solutions, and cybersecurity while harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in advanced technologies.