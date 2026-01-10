LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- TP ICAP Group, a world-leading provider of market infrastructure, has agreed to acquire Vantage Capital Markets (Vantage), a global brokerage with significant presence in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Dubai.

The acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, strengthens TP ICAP’s position in equity derivatives and fixed income, particularly across APAC markets, while enabling Vantage to leverage TP ICAP’s extensive US footprint. Vantage’s leadership team will remain in place, ensuring continuity and stability for clients.

Nicolas Breteau, CEO of TP ICAP Group, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Vantage Capital Markets to the TP ICAP Group. This acquisition forms part of our targeted investment strategy to drive profitable growth, expand our global reach, and broaden our product offering. It strengthens our presence in key APAC markets across several asset classes and opens exciting opportunities in the US, where Vantage will be able to leverage our footprint to scale at pace. We look forward to working with Vantage’s talented team to deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Roderick Wurfbain, CEO of Vantage Capital Markets, added:

“Joining TP ICAP, the world’s leading IDB, marks an exciting new chapter for us. We are confident that, together, we will accelerate our growth – notably in the US – and continue to provide outstanding service to our clients worldwide.”

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q2 2026.

Notes:

Vantage Capital Markets is an established leader in brokerage services, specialising in equity derivatives and fixed income, and more than 80 brokers.

The firm operates in Hong Kong, London, Tokyo, and Dubai, employing more than 80 brokers and serving over 800 institutional clients globally.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a global leader in connecting buyers and sellers across financial, energy, and commodities markets. Leveraging our expertise and cutting-edge technology, we provide unparalleled OTC liquidity and data solutions. Our portfolio includes renowned brands such as ICAP, Tullett Prebon, PVM, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions. These brands deliver trusted broking services, comprehensive data & analytics, and insightful market intelligence to clients worldwide. With a presence in over 60 offices across 28 countries, TP ICAP is committed to driving market efficiency and innovation.

