Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Bahrain Chapter announced the Farouk Almoayyed Bahraini Global Student Entrepreneur Award, a prestigious recognition that honors the remarkable legacy of the late Farouk Almoayyed, one of Bahrain's most influential business leaders and a steadfast advocate for entrepreneurship.

This groundbreaking initiative, developed in collaboration with Almoayyed Computers Middle East (ACME), the region's leading technology company, represents a significant investment in Bahrain's entrepreneurial future. The award will strengthen the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) program, EO's flagship initiative that identifies, supports, and celebrates student entrepreneurs who are building impactful ventures while pursuing their education.

The announcement comes at a pivotal time for Bahrain's economic diversification efforts, as the Kingdom continues to foster innovation and entrepreneurship as key pillars of its Vision 2030. By targeting student entrepreneurs, the award addresses a critical gap in supporting young innovators who are balancing academic pursuits with business development.

"This award represents more than recognition; it embodies our commitment to honoring Farouk Almoayyed's vision of empowering future generations," said Mr. Mohammed Farouk Almoayyed, Chairman Almoayyed International Group. "We believe that by investing in student entrepreneurs today, we are building the foundation for Bahrain's innovative economy of tomorrow. This initiative will create a lasting impact on our entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Mr. Bob Thaker, Chairman of GSEA Entrepreneurs’ Organization Bahrain, emphasized the transformative potential of this partnership: "I extend my deepest gratitude to Almoayyed for their unwavering belief in this initiative. Their contribution not only honours the memory of Mr. Farouk Almoayyed but also aligns with and advances the Kingdom’s forward-looking vision of nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. Together, EO Bahrain and Almoayyed Computers look forward to empowering young entrepreneurs, inspiring innovation, and continuing a legacy that will shape Bahrain’s future for years to come."

The late Farouk Almoayyed was renowned throughout the Gulf region for his pioneering work and his unwavering commitment to developing local talent. His vision of creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs has inspired countless business leaders across the Middle East.

The Global Student Entrepreneur Awards program has a proven track record of identifying and nurturing exceptional student entrepreneurs worldwide. By establishing this specialized award for Bahraini students, EO Bahrain and ACME are creating a dedicated pathway for local talent to gain international recognition and access to valuable resources.

This collaboration reinforces both organizations' commitment to Bahrain's economic diversification goals and supports the Kingdom's strategy to become a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.