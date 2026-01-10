Cairo, Egypt: Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education and Orascom Construction, announced the launch of “Onsi Sawiris Applied Technology School for Construction.” The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdel Latif, Minister of Education and Technical Education; Eng. Naguib Sawiris, Chief Executive Officer of Orascom Investment Holding and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sawiris Foundation; Mr. Nassef Sawiris, Executive Chairman of Orascom and Co-Founder of the Sawiris Foundation; Eng. Osama Bishai, Chief Executive Officer of Orascom Construction; and Ms. Laila Hosny Executive Director of the Sawiris Foundation, alongside a distinguished group of representatives from government institutions, the private sector, and civil society. This strategic step aims to reshape the future of technical education in Egypt and empower Egyptian youth with globally competitive skills that meet the needs of local and international labor markets.

The school stands as a unique educational landmark that embodies the vision and legacy of the late engineer Onsi Sawiris, who firmly believed that investing in people is the primary driver of sustainable economic development. The school adopts an integrated educational model that bridges academic study with hands-on practical training, ensuring students acquire specialized technical skills, behavioral and professional competencies, as well as the linguistic skills necessary for effective integration into today’s modern work environment.

Accredited by the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK) at Level (B), it is the first institution of its kind to achieve this recognition, positioning Egyptian graduates for international competitiveness and transforming the construction sector into a profession rooted in innovation, quality, and global standards.

In addition, the school offers specialized educational programs in plastering works, drywall systems, tile and ceramic installation, and industrial flooring. Graduates of the preparatory stage can apply to enroll through the Ministry of Education and Technical Education’s electronic admissions platform. The school is located in Nasr City on an area of 2.5 feddans, and includes workshops, laboratories, and classrooms equipped with the latest educational technologies, with a total capacity of 450 students.

Graduates receive three certifications: an accredited technical diploma from the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, a practical experience certificate from the companies where they completed their training and an international accreditation certificate upon passing the final examination.

During the inauguration ceremony, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdel Latif, Minister of Education and Technical Education, said: ““It is my honor and pleasure to convey to you the greetings of H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, and his appreciation for this unique model of national partnership, which we are celebrating today with the opening of Onsi Sawiris Applied Technology School for Construction.”

He noted that the school’s inauguration is the culmination of a strategic partnership between the government and the private sector, aimed at creating a new educational reality and redefining the concept of professional excellence.

“The Ministry of Education and Technical Education seeks to establish a strategic alliance with the private sector, believing that advancing technical education is a national project that requires the concerted efforts of all stakeholders,” he added.

Mr. Nassef Sawiris, Executive Chairman of Orascom and Board Member of the Sawiris Foundation, stated: “Our father instilled in us the value of education and the importance of creating opportunities for young people to thrive. The Onsi Sawiris Applied Technology and Construction School is more than the inauguration of an educational institution; it is a living tribute to my father, Eng. Onsi Sawiris, and his belief that true progress begins with investing in education, fostering perseverance, and building a skilled workforce trained to the highest international standards.”

He added: “Supporting specialized technical education, particularly in the construction sector, strengthens Egypt’s capacity to deliver its national projects through well-trained local talent, while enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy. Through this school, we seek to apply global best practices in construction training, facilitate the transfer of expertise, and connect students to real employment opportunities immediately upon graduation. In addition to the school’s accreditation by the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, which we are proud to have as a long-standing partner, we also wanted this school to be a unique model for technical education. We are therefore proud that it is the first in its field to receive German AHK accreditation, opening international horizons for our graduates.”

Eng. Osama Beshai, Chief Executive Officer of Orascom Construction, stated: “At Orascom Construction, we firmly believe that developing specialized technical education is the foundation of building a strong construction sector that supports sustainable economic development. Through Onsi Sawiris Applied Technology and Construction School, all partners collaborate to transfer hands-on expertise from construction sites to training halls and directly link education to the actual needs of projects and the labor market. This school represents a true investment in people and contributes to preparing a new generation of highly qualified technicians according to the highest international standards, supporting the implementation of national projects with highly skilled Egyptian calibers capable of competing locally and globally.”

In marking this milestone, Ms. Laila Hosny, Executive Director of the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, stated: “The launch of Onsi Sawiris Applied Technology and Construction School coincides with our 25th anniversary of the Sawiris Foundation, giving this institution special significance. It embodies the essence of our strategy, which focuses on moving from charity to sustainable economic empowerment through quality education.”

She added: “The school aims to graduate internationally accredited technicians in accordance with the standards of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while reinforcing the Foundation’s role as a key partner in building Egypt’s human capital. Together, we continue to write a success story that began twenty-five years ago, founded on investing in the minds and capabilities of our youth.”

It is worth noting that Onsi Sawiris Applied Technology and Construction School is an educational initiative that aims to prepare skilled technical professionals in building and construction. The school uses modern curricula, practical hands-on training, and partnerships with leading companies in the sector, including Orascom, supporting national efforts to develop technical education, empower youth, and promote sustainable development.

About Sawiris Foundation for Social Development (SFSD) :

Established in 2001 by the Sawiris family, SFSD is one of Egypt’s first philanthropic foundations. It supports innovative, inclusive, and sustainable development solutions, focusing on poverty, unemployment, and access to quality education. SFSD also contributes to Egypt’s cultural and artistic landscape. For 25 years, it has funded numerous programs in partnership with government, civil society, private sector, and international entities across 24 governorates, prioritizing remote villages and underserved communities.

About Orascom Construction:

Orascom Construction PLC is a leading global engineering and construction contractor primarily focused on infrastructure, industrial and high-end commercial projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. Orascom Construction also develops and invests in concessions, owns 50% of BESIX Group, and holds a building materials, facility management and equipment services portfolio. The Group has consistently ranked among the world’s top contractors and is dual listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

About Onsi Sawiris Applied Technology and Construction School:

Onsi Sawiris Applied Technology and Construction School is one of the leading institutions in the technical education system in Egypt. The school was established under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Education and Technical Education and the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, in partnership with Orascom Construction, specializing in construction and finishing works.

The establishment of the school comes as part of the Ministry of Education and Technical Education’s strategy to develop the technical and vocational education system, which led to the creation of the Applied Technology Schools model. This model is based on effective partnerships between the government, the private sector, and civil society, aiming to ensure the quality of the educational process and graduate skilled technicians capable of accessing decent employment opportunities that meet the needs of the local, regional, and international labor markets.