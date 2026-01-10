Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has launched a new Transfer & Win campaign, fortifying its fast, convenient, and affordable Direct Remit transfer services available to customers 24/7 through the QIB Mobile App, the QIB Lite App and QIB Internet Banking.

Through QIB’s Digital Channels, customers can send money in real time to their beneficiaries at competitive exchange rates, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional transfer methods. As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering easy to use and rewarding transfer experience, QIB is introducing a new campaign running for three months until 31st March 2026.

During the campaign period, customers who make international transfers of QAR 100 or more to Direct Remit countries: Jordan, Egypt, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Bangladesh, or Nepal will have the opportunity to win cash prizes. The campaign applies to transfers made through QIB’s Direct Remit services, including bank-to-bank transfers, bank-to-wallet transfers, and cash pickup services, to beneficiaries in the above-mentioned countries.

With every eligible transfer to one of the abovementioned participating countries, customers will receive one entry into a monthly draw, where 75 winners will be rewarded with QAR 2,500, with 25 winners announced each month. In addition, for every three qualifying transfers made during the campaign period, customers will earn one entry into the grand draw, where five winners will each receive cash prize of QAR 10,000, to be announced at the end of the campaign.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “QIB continues to enhance its international transfer services to provide customers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money anytime and anywhere. This campaign reflects our commitment to rewarding customers for using our digital channels while reinforcing QIB’s position as a trusted banking partner that understands and supports their everyday financial needs.”

This initiative targets QIB’s diverse retail customer base, including Qataris and expatriates who regularly transfer funds abroad for family support, savings or investments, and expenses, offering them greater convenience along with attractive rewards.

For more information on QIB’s international transfer services and campaign details, customers can visit www.qib.com.qa/en-TransferOffer.