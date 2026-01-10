Amman, Jordan — Asda’a BCW Jordan has announced its selection by Airport International Group (AIG) as its exclusive public relations (PR) and communications partner, following a competitive tender process. The appointment marks an important step in supporting AIG’s ongoing mission to strengthen its positioning as a world-class, Jordan’s gateway operator.

Within this framework, Asda’a BCW will lead AIG’s PR and corporate communication across multiple pillars, including social responsibility, content development, event management, media relations, and corporate reputation. The strategy will focus on highlighting AIG’s operational excellence, people-first leadership, national contribution, and global outlook, while ensuring consistent and transparent engagement with key stakeholders.

Carrying forward the 30-year legacy of the MENACOM Group, Asda’a BCW’s appointment underscores the agency’s role as a trusted advisor to organizations shaping the region’s economic and social development. Moreover, it represents a continued expansion of its work across critical national and infrastructure sectors.

This appointment comes at a key moment as Jordan’s aviation landscape continues to evolve. At the heart of this is a shared commitment to positioning AIG not only as an airport operator, but as a long-term national partner that connects the Kingdom to the world and supports its economic development. Through this collaboration, Asda’a BCW will work closely with AIG to strengthen its narrative, amplify its impact, and ensure its story is communicated with clarity, consistency, and credibility across local, regional, and international audiences.