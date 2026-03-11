Dubai, UAE: We are pleased to announce the relaunch of Menajobs and Kafa’a as two strategic portfolio startups operating in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and recruitment technology, designed to transform employment ecosystems across the Middle East.

The newly relaunched platforms introduce a comprehensive AI-driven employment and talent intelligence infrastructure that connects government workforce initiatives, private sector demand, and job seekers into a unified and scalable digital ecosystem.

Powered by advanced AI algorithms, Menajobs and Kafa’a enable intelligent talent matching, workforce analytics, and automated pathways to employment and skills development. The platforms are designed to deliver unmatched talent discovery and workforce development capabilities that support national employment strategies and economic growth across the region.

A key feature of the platform is National ID authentication, enabling secure user verification while allowing job seekers to seamlessly access and benefit from government support programs, training opportunities, and employment incentives based on predefined eligibility criteria.

The ecosystem also enables recruiters and businesses to benefit from government incentives, while government entities and workforce development funds can efficiently identify eligible companies and candidates to support through targeted programs and funding mechanisms.

Through an integrated digital framework, governments will gain full visibility into recruitment activity, talent pipelines, and labor market dynamics, supported by real-time data analytics and workforce intelligence. These insights will help policymakers design more effective employment initiatives aligned with national visions and long-term economic strategies.

The relaunch of Menajobs and Kafa’a represents a significant step toward building a modern, AI-powered workforce infrastructure for the Middle East—one that aligns public sector priorities, private sector growth, and individual career development.

We are proud to contribute to the implementation of the forward-looking visions of our leaders across the GCC region, supporting initiatives that empower talent, strengthen national economies, and create sustainable employment opportunities for future generations.

About Menajobs and Kafa’a

Menajobs and Kafa’a are AI-powered recruitment and workforce intelligence platforms focused on the Middle East. The platforms connect governments, employers, and job seekers through intelligent talent matching, digital identity verification, workforce analytics, and integrated employment support programs designed to accelerate workforce development and economic growth.