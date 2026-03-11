Dubai, UAE: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is proud to announce the launch of its Global Webinar Series 2026, a year-long knowledge-driven initiative designed to strengthen Islamic finance through innovation, compliance, and strategic market insights. This highly anticipated webinar series will commence in February 2026 and continue throughout the year, bringing together global experts, Shariah scholars, regulators, and industry professionals.

The AlHuda CIBE Global Webinar Series 2026 aims to address emerging trends, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and Shariah governance challenges shaping the global Islamic finance industry. Covering diverse and contemporary topics, the series will serve as a dynamic platform for professionals seeking practical insights and strategic guidance in Islamic banking, Takaful, Sukuk, Islamic FinTech, Halal industry, and Islamic microfinance.

The 2026 calendar features 33 specialized webinars covering key areas such as Sukuk trends and structuring, Shariah-compliant FinTech models, blockchain applications, Islamic digital banking, Takaful regulatory frameworks, liquidity risk management, Islamic microfinance, the global halal economy, and Shariah governance including AAOIFI standards. These sessions are designed to provide strategic insights, practical knowledge, and industry best practices to support innovation and sustainable growth in Islamic finance.

In addition, the series will feature region-specific discussions, including Islamic finance development in Europe with a focus on Italy, Takaful in Africa (French language session), and Islamic leasing practices in Russian language, ensuring global outreach and accessibility.

Mr. Zubair Mughal CEO, of AlHuda CIBE stated: “The Islamic finance industry is evolving rapidly with technological disruption, regulatory reforms, and increasing demand for ethical financial solutions. Through our Global Webinar Series 2026, we aim to provide a structured platform for knowledge sharing, professional capacity building, and Shariah-driven innovation that supports sustainable growth worldwide.”

The webinar series is expected to attract a wide audience including banking professionals, Shariah advisors, FinTech entrepreneurs, policymakers, regulators, academicians, researchers, and students from across the globe. Each session will provide practical insights, case studies, and interactive discussions to ensure participants gain actionable knowledge.

The initiative reflects AlHuda CIBE’s continued commitment to research, advisory, and capacity building in Islamic banking and finance. With participation from experts across more than 40 countries, the series will further strengthen international collaboration and promote best practices within the industry.

Professionals, institutions, and organizations interested in enhancing their expertise in Islamic finance are encouraged to join us in relevant sessions throughout the year. For more information, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

