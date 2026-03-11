National Investments Company (NIC) recorded distributable profits of KWD 24 million, representing 30 Kuwaiti fils per share, while other comprehensive income reached KWD 36 million for the year ended 2025

Khaled Waleed Al Falah:

National Investments Company continues to strengthen its position in the financial and investment sectors, supported by a solid financial foundation and well-considered strategic direction.

NIC’s strategy is centered on innovation and the adoption of best practices in delivering financial and investment services.

Achieving sustainable growth and maximizing shareholder returns remain among the top priorities of National Investments Company.

Fahad Abdulrahman AlMukhaizim:

National Investments Company continued to expand its market presence by attracting a diverse range of investors, including both individual and institutional clients, driven by the delivery of innovative investment solutions that meet their evolving aspirations.

The Company played an integrated role in the investment transaction, acting as Joint Lead Coordinator, Subscription Manager, Receiving Agent, and Exclusive Listing Advisor. The offering was valued at approximately USD 180 million and attracted demand of nearly USD 900 million.

National Investments Company held its Ordinary General Assembly meeting for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, at the Company’s headquarters at Al-Khaleejia Complex, with an attendance rate of 73.326%. The meeting was approved to be held both physically and electronically by shareholders.

The Ordinary General Assembly approved all items on the agenda, including the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 25% of the nominal value of the share capital, equivalent to 25 Kuwaiti fils per share (after deducting treasury shares), for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, to shareholders registered in the Company’s records in accordance with the applicable entitlement dates and procedures.

During his address to the General Assembly, the Chairman of the Board of National Investments Company, Mr. Khaled Waleed Al Falah, expressed the Board of Directors’ appreciation and pride in the results and notable achievements realized during the past year. He noted that the Company continues to strengthen its leading position in the financial and investment sectors, supported by a solid financial base and well-considered strategic directions that enhance its ability to create sustainable value for shareholders and contribute to supporting the path of economic growth and the development of the investment environment.

Al Falah explained that National Investments Company continues to move forward in consolidating its distinguished record of qualitative achievements through a clear strategy based on innovation and the application of best practices in delivering financial and investment services. He affirmed that achieving sustainable growth and maximizing returns for shareholders remain among the Company’s top priorities, alongside developing an integrated system of financial solutions that respond to clients’ needs and keep pace with the rapid changes in regional and global markets.

Al Falah indicated that the year 2025 represented a pivotal milestone in the journey of National Investments Company, as the Company continued to reinforce the concept of sustainability as a core pillar within its long-term strategy. This was positively reflected in its financial performance through achieving solid operational results and rewarding annual profits. He noted that the Company recorded strong profitability levels, in addition to achieving advanced levels of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity, as well as a noticeable improvement in asset quality. The Company also succeeded in maintaining an effective balance between its cost structure and revenue streams, reflecting the resilience of its business model and its operational efficiency. He emphasized that these indicators reflect the Company’s ability to deliver value-added services to clients and maximize shareholders’ equity within a framework of well-considered strategic planning and a clear vision for sustainable growth.

Al Falah reviewed the Company’s financial performance during 2025, noting that the Company achieved net profits of KWD 24 million, equivalent to 30 Kuwaiti fils per share, representing an increase of 98%, reflecting the efficiency of its business model and the effectiveness of its investment approach despite the continued global economic challenges and the varying performance of some financial markets. Al Falah highlighted key financial indicators, noting that the Company’s total assets increased by 26% to reach KWD 735 million by the end of the year, in addition to the increase in total shareholders’ equity attributable to the parent company by 21% to reach KWD 240 million, reflecting the strength of the Company’s financial position and its continued ability to support its investment and operational activities within a balanced and sustainable framework.

Al Falah added that other comprehensive income recorded growth during 2025 to reach KWD 36 million, representing an increase of 50%. The Company’s revenues reached KWD 47 million during the past year, while total assets under management recorded growth of 20% to reach KWD 1.3 billion.

Al Falah stated that National Investments Company continues to explore new investment opportunities in both local and international markets, contributing to expanding the scope of its business and enhancing the diversification of its investment portfolio. This is achieved through adopting advanced strategies based on continuous analysis of market trends and identifying promising opportunities across various economic sectors, supporting its competitiveness and strengthening its regional and international presence.

In conclusion of his speech, Al Falah extended his thanks and appreciation to all clients and shareholders of National Investments Company for their continued confidence in the Company’s Board of Directors. He affirmed that this valuable trust constitutes the cornerstone in supporting the strategy of National Investments Company and strengthening its ability to achieve its objectives in the investment and economic sectors. This confidence has had a positive impact in enabling the Company to achieve positive financial and operational indicators across various levels, despite the challenges imposed by economic conditions at both the local and global levels, the repercussions of which have been reflected in the performance of regional and international markets.

A Successful Investment Journey

For his part, the Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of National Investments Company, Mr. Fahad Abdulrahman AlMukhaizim, stated that the Company’s financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2025 reflects the strength of its investment approach and its ability to transform market changes into valuable opportunities. He emphasized that the results achieved reflect the efficiency of strategic decision-making and disciplined execution, which has reinforced the Company’s position as an investor capable of achieving sustainable growth in a challenging environment.

AlMukhaizim explained that the Company continued to expand the scope of its presence by attracting diverse segments of investors, including both individual and institutional clients, driven by the provision of innovative investment solutions that meet their aspirations. This was directly reflected in the growth of assets under management and the strengthening of long-term trust with existing clients, in addition to attracting new investors.

In this context, he pointed to the growing role of the Asset Management team in strengthening the Company’s position within the local market through the conclusion of new agreements to provide market making services for companies listed on the Premier Market and others preparing to join it. This raised the number of companies benefiting from this service to 16 companies. This has contributed to consolidating the Company’s position among the leading providers of market making services on Boursa Kuwait, supporting liquidity efficiency and enhancing trading activity. Investment funds also recorded notable positive performance despite regional pressures and political and military tensions in the Middle East, reflecting the depth of investment expertise and the professionalism of the Company’s teams and their ability to manage risks and adapt to market fluctuations with high efficiency.

He also highlighted the qualitative achievements of the Alternative Investments Division, which executed a series of successful transactions, most notably managing and executing the initial public offering and listing of Action Energy Company K.S.C.P., where the offering witnessed strong demand exceeding five times the offered shares, reflecting clear investor confidence and the attractiveness of the transaction structure.

He explained that the Company played an integrated role in the transaction, including Joint Lead Coordinator, Subscription Manager, Receiving Agent, and Exclusive Listing Advisor, leading all stages of execution from preparation, structuring, and obtaining regulatory approvals, to marketing, book-building and allocation, and ultimately the final listing. The offering value reached approximately USD 180 million, compared to demand approaching USD 900 million, attracting thousands of subscribers and achieving a balanced distribution of shares between institutional and retail investors, reflecting the quality of the offering structure and fairness of allocation. This resulted in a return of approximately 11% for subscribers within ten trading sessions by year-end.

AlMukhaizim emphasized that this momentum represents the starting point for a new phase built on a clear strategic vision supported by a growing pipeline of capital market mandates. The Company is currently providing advisory services for an initial public offering in the consumer goods and retail sector, which has reached an advanced stage of execution and is expected to be listed on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait by the end of the first quarter of 2026, with an estimated value of approximately USD 500 million. The Company is also providing similar services for another offering in the basic education sector targeted for completion by the end of 2026, contributing to expanding the depth of the local market and enhancing investor access to defensive assets with long-term growth prospects.

AlMukhaizim continued that the Real Estate Investments sector at National Investments Company maintained strong operational performance during 2025, driven by the continued qualitative and carefully studied expansion of its portfolio components through the acquisition of new portfolios with high operational efficiency, alongside maintaining high occupancy levels within owned and managed assets, reflecting the strength of performance and operational management efficiency.

AlMukhaizim also noted that the Company’s Strategy sector continued to complete the establishment of National Investments Company (DIFC) Limited in the United Arab Emirates, in addition to launching the “NICrowd” initiative, and participating in an event organized by the Kuwait Economic Society on crowdfunding in Kuwait, in a step that enhances regional presence and supports innovation in investment tools.

On another front, AlMukhaizim explained that the Human Capital sector at the Company continued to strengthen its position as a key pillar in supporting the creation of institutional value and advancing the path of transformation and sustainable growth. Efforts focused on attracting distinguished talents, elevating performance levels, enhancing organizational flexibility, and investing systematically in human capital development, which contributed to building a workforce capable of keeping pace with rapid transformations and the requirements of digital transformation.

The year also witnessed a noticeable improvement in employee performance indicators, reflecting the success of talent retention policies and the rise in engagement and job satisfaction levels. The Company continued participating in strategic initiatives such as the “Watheefti” career fair, alongside launching the “nilo” health and wellness platform, establishing an internal corporate communication community, launching the Human Capital Lab, and creating the “Sustainability Ambassadors” network. These initiatives contributed to enhancing the employee experience, strengthening a culture of institutional belonging, and integrating sustainability practices into daily operations in a way that supports the achievement of long-term value for the Company and its shareholders.

Social Responsibility

In line with its commitment to its developmental role, National Investments Company continued implementing its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs during 2025, by embedding sustainability as a core pillar within its comprehensive strategy through a balanced approach that combines economic performance with positive societal impact, reflecting its national and humanitarian responsibility. Its initiatives focused on supporting human capacity development and empowering Kuwaiti youth through participation in national employment platforms, and supporting awareness and media programs aimed at developing skills and enhancing professional readiness in line with the objectives of the “New Kuwait 2035” vision.

On the internal environment level, the Company reinforced the culture of sustainability through health, humanitarian, and environmental initiatives, including organizing blood donation campaigns and supporting charitable activities during the holy month of Ramadan, reflecting its commitment to creating a positive and sustainable impact within the community.

Acknowledgment and Appreciation

At the conclusion of the General Assembly proceedings, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Khaled Waleed Al Falah, expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the members of the Board of Directors, the executive management, and all employees of National Investments Company, commending their dedicated efforts and outstanding professional contributions which played an effective role in achieving positive results in line with the Company’s strategic directions and strengthening its competitive presence in the financial market.

Al Falah also expressed his sincere appreciation to the supervisory and regulatory authorities, foremost among them the Capital Markets Authority, Boursa Kuwait, the Central Bank of Kuwait, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, praising their pivotal role in strengthening the foundations of the investment environment and stimulating economic development in the State of Kuwait. He also extended sincere thanks and appreciation to the Government of the State of Kuwait, and expressed pride and honor for the heroes of the armed forces and all those standing in the field protecting the nation for their sincere efforts and continuous work in serving the homeland and safeguarding its security and stability, praying to Almighty God to protect Kuwait and its people and to preserve the blessings of stability and prosperity.