- Sustainable Growth Driven by International Expansion

- Significant Increase Across Key Metrics

Doha: Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. has announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025. The group reported a 54% increase in revenue to QAR 6.4 billion, compared with QAR 4.2 billion in 2024. Gross profit rose to QAR 2.1 billion, up from QAR 1 billion in 2024, representing growth of 111%. EBITDA reached QAR 1.5 billion, an increase of 102% year-on-year.

Net profit climbed 122% compared with 2024, reaching QAR 938 million. Earnings per share increased by 145% to QAR 0.264.

The growth in net profit was primarily driven by higher revenues, particularly from the specialized contracting and healthcare sectors. The results reflect the group’s ability to convert operational growth into sustainable profitability while maintaining financial discipline.

Total assets increased by 23% in 2025 compared with the previous year, largely due to new projects added to Estithmar Holding’s portfolio, including Baghdad International Hospital in Iraq.

The Board of Directors has recommended the distribution of dividends equivalent to 20% of the company’s share capital, in the form of 2 bonus shares for every 10 shares held.

The 2025 results show a marked improvement across key financial indicators, supported by expansion in the group’s core sectors, improved project execution, and enhanced operational efficiency across its businesses. These results demonstrate Estithmar Holding’s ability to scale its operations while maintaining financial discipline and strengthening profitability.

Commenting on the results, Juan Leon, Holding Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Holding, said: “2025 represents an important milestone in Estithmar Holding’s journey. Our strong financial performance reflects the successful execution of our growth and expansion strategy across the group’s sectors, as well as the considerable efforts of our teams across multiple markets.

“Achieving strong growth across all key financial indicators highlights the resilience of our diversified business model and our continued focus on operational excellence, maintaining financial discipline and governance. As we expand our footprint and strengthen our presence in regional markets, we remain committed to delivering sustainable value to shareholders while exploring new growth opportunities.”

“The group’s strong financial position allows us to move forward with upcoming strategic initiatives, while also evaluating potential opportunities in capital markets to support the next phase of the group’s expansion”, Leon added.

The specialized contracting group accounted for the largest share of revenue contribution in 2025. The sector delivered strong activity both locally and regionally, particularly in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Algeria and Iraq. During the year, the industrial and specialized contracting businesses continued to expand, executing major projects across 12 countries. These include large-scale developments such as the Red Sea projects in Saudi Arabia, infrastructure projects in Syria, and several major developments in Qatar, including educational facilities.

During the year, the group secured 262 new contracts, reflecting growing confidence in its companies as partners for the delivery of major projects.

Estithmar Holding’s healthcare group, through its subsidiary Apex Health, also continued to deliver sustainable growth, driven by the implementation of its regional hospital management and operations model, including in Iraq and Libya.

Within Qatar, the group’s hospitals; The View Hospital and the Korean Medical Center continued to build patient trust through adherence to the highest international quality standards and by hosting leading global medical professionals. In 2025, The View Hospital performed more than 100 robotic surgeries.

Services group, particularly companies specializing in facilities management and catering services, also contributed to revenue growth and profitability. Companies within the Group maintained their market leadership by improving operational efficiency, investing in technology, and strengthening customer satisfaction, while also expanding regionally and internationally.

The services group secured more than 450 new contracts in 2025, in addition to maintaining a strong portfolio of ongoing agreements, supported by a customer retention rate of 95%. The group provides a range of services including facilities management, food services and catering solutions, workforce and human resources solutions, and event support services.

Estithmar Ventures, the real estate development and touristic developments group, recorded revenue growth of 99% compared with 2024, driven by strong demand for its developments. These include Al Maha Island, which attracted more than 5.2 million visitors during 2025. The year also saw a strong conclusion to the third season of Lusail Winter Wonderland and a successful launch of its fourth season, with the destination welcoming thousands of residents and visitors to Qatar.

The Group’s hospitality portfolio including Katara Hills Resort and Maysan Doha continued to lead the luxury hospitality segment in Qatar throughout the year.

Internationally, construction of the Rixos Baghdad Hotel & Residences continued to progress, alongside increasing sales activity and rising demand from buyers. In addition, the Rosewood Maldives resort project advanced rapidly during the year, with construction progress accelerating towards completion. The development is expected to become a landmark destination within the Maldives and the global tourism market.