Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced new enhancements across its data protection and security portfolio, reinforcing its foundation for enterprise AI resilience. The updates include new sovereign cloud partnerships, enhanced threat detection, and simplified packaging that brings enterprise-grade capabilities to midsize organizations.

In separate announcements, the company introduced its Enterprise AI Resilience strategy to power and protect AI initiatives, and Cohesity Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), powered by Cyera. Advancements to Cohesity Gaia further extend the company’s vision of unifying protection, security, and AI-driven insights within a single platform for the AI era.

“AI is increasing both the value of data and the risk surrounding it,” said Vasu Murthy, chief product officer, Cohesity. “Resilience today requires the ability to detect threats early, recover to a clean state, and maintain control across complex environments at the speed and scale modern enterprises demand. These updates build on the protection and security foundation organizations rely on as they operationalize AI. We’re also expanding how customers access, deploy, and use our platform. As AI becomes foundational to business, Cohesity delivers a unified platform that protects and secures data while accelerating innovation.”

Mazin Bayado, Technical Leader - Middle East, at Cohesity, said: “Organizations across the Middle East are facing increasingly complex cybersecurity, compliance, and data sovereignty requirements as digital transformation accelerates. Enterprises are looking for platforms that not only protect data across hybrid and multicloud environments but also strengthen cyber resilience without adding operational complexity. With these enhancements to Cohesity Data Cloud, we are helping organizations in the region detect threats earlier, validate clean recovery points, and maintain greater control over where and how their data is protected, whether operating in sovereign cloud environments or scaling their security capabilities to meet evolving regulatory and business demands.”

Protection — Meeting Sovereign and Data Residency Requirements

Protecting enterprise data increasingly means addressing evolving regulatory, jurisdictional, and data residency requirements. Organizations need sovereign cloud architectures that extend beyond storage to support comprehensive cyber resilience.

Cohesity is gaining momentum in its sovereign cloud ecosystem through new collaborations with AntemetA and Singtel. These partnerships build on Cohesity’s role as a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and its certification as a Google Cloud Ready Regulated and Sovereignty Solutions partner. In Canada, Cohesity and Micrologic are partnering to deliver sovereign cloud data protection.

Security — Detecting Threats and Restoring to a Known Good State

As organizations operationalize AI, security and recovery must evolve to address new risks, including those introduced by AI tools and agents. Cohesity is enhancing threat detection and recovery capabilities to help organizations detect malicious activity early, support agent resilience, and restore systems to a known good state. Upcoming security enhancements include:

Integrated threat scanning for self-managed Cohesity FortKnox environments.

Enables threat scanning of vaulted data for customers with digital sovereignty requirements or those operating in isolated dark-site environments. This capability identifies malware and verifies clean recovery points before restoration.

Integrated threat scanning for dark site Cohesity Data Cloud deployments. Allows malware and indicators-of-compromise scanning in environments fully disconnected from the public internet. This ensures resilience even in highly restricted deployments.

Self-encrypting drives and integrated malware scanning for Cohesity NetBackup Flex Appliance. Protects data at rest and embeds malware detection directly within the appliance. These capabilities strengthen compliance and physical security, even if a device is removed.

Cloud application environment recovery using declarative design. Rebuilds cloud environments from infrastructure-as-code configurations as a trusted baseline. This approach accelerates recovery, reduces configuration drift, and limits the risk of reintroducing vulnerabilities.

Cohesity also recently announced new security capabilities as part of its collaboration with Google: a managed service option for Cohesity FortKnox on Google Cloud and integration with Google Threat Intelligence and Google Private Scanning within Cohesity Data Cloud. These capabilities extend cyber vaulting to Google Cloud environments and embed secure sandbox inspection into backup and recovery workflows, helping identify hidden threats before data is restored.

Further strengthening its data security portfolio, Cohesity additionally announced today the introduction of Cohesity DSPM powered by Cyera. This solution delivers continuous discovery, classification, and posture analysis of sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, and AI-powered environments, enabling prioritized remediation and reducing exposure before incidents arise.

Insights – Accelerating Innovation with AI

With protection and security in place, organizations can turn their focus to innovation. Cohesity Gaia enables organizations to generate insights from data already protected within Cohesity Data Cloud. As part of its AI vision announcement, Cohesity introduced federated semantic search via the Model Context Protocol, enabling AI-powered enterprise applications such as Glean to access governed backup data securely. Cohesity also unveiled the Cohesity Gaia Catalog, which will enable teams to discover and access protected data directly from analytics platforms like Databricks and Microsoft Fabric.

Greater Access for Midsize Organizations

Enabling more organizations to operate securely and innovate at scale, Cohesity is introducing Cohesity Essentials, simplified pricing and packaging tailored for midsize organizations. This approach provides access to Cohesity’s enterprise-grade cyber resilience platform without enterprise-level complexity or overhead, making advanced protection, security, and AI-driven insights accessible to even more businesses.

