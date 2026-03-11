AKCEL Holding and XRange Golf Entertainment to develop a network of next-generation golf entertainment venues across the UAE, in a project valued at more than AED 1 billion

The global golf industry is estimated to exceed US$80 billion, while off-course golf entertainment concepts

The UAE gaming industry is experiencing explosive growth, with the market expected to reach US$857 million by 2032 from US$550 million in 2025, according to reports.

The golf entertainment venues will strengthen the UAE’s growing gaming industry and attract more regional and international tourists to the country and help accelerate economic growth

The UAE tourism industry is a major economic driver, with its total contribution to the GDP projected to reach AED 267.5 billion (US$72.8 billion) in 2025, representing nearly 13 percent of the nation's economy.

Dubai, UAE: AKCEL Holding, a Dubai-based diversified conglomerate, has signed a strategic development agreement with XRange Golf Entertainment to develop a network of next-generation golf entertainment venues across the UAE, in a project valued at more than AED 1 billion.

The initiative will introduce technology-enabled golf entertainment destinations that combine interactive driving ranges, digital gaming, hospitality, dining and social experiences designed for residents, tourists and corporate audiences.

Initial development opportunities are being explored in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, with additional locations expected to follow as the platform expands.

The golf entertainment venues will strengthen the UAE’s growing gaming industry and attract more regional and international tourists to the country and help accelerate economic growth. The UAE gaming industry is experiencing explosive growth, with the market expected to reach US$857 million by 2032 from US$550 million in 2025, according to a report by MarkNet advisors.

The UAE tourism industry is a major economic driver, with its total contribution to the GDP projected to reach AED 267.5 billion (US$72.8 billion) in 2025, representing nearly 13 percent of the nation's economy, a report by the UAE Government-owned Emirates News Agency (WAM) said recently.

The project will be supported by the AKCEL Growth Fund, an institutional investment platform operating within the ecosystem of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The fund has been established by AKCEL Holding and Enlightened Minds Investments to identify and scale high-growth opportunities across real estate, technology, sports and experiential infrastructure.

Through this structure, the AKCEL Growth Fund will serve as the primary investment vehicle backing the development and expansion of the XRange platform with project development led by AKCEL Realty, the real estate arm of AKCEL Holding, which is advancing projects in the UK and building its presence in the UAE real estate market.

“Experiential leisure is becoming an increasingly important component of modern real estate development,” said Amit Kaushal, Chairman of AKCEL Holding.

“The UAE has established itself as one of the world’s most dynamic tourism and lifestyle destinations. By combining sport, technology and hospitality, we see a significant opportunity to create scalable entertainment platforms that appeal to both residents and international visitors.”

The concept reflects the rapid growth of golf entertainment venues worldwide. The global golf industry is estimated to exceed US$80 billion, while off-course golf entertainment concepts have expanded significantly in markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom, attracting younger audiences and corporate groups through technology-driven experiences.

Beyond the UAE, the partnership also includes international expansion, beginning with India and extending into other high-growth tourism markets, positioning XRange as a scalable global entertainment brand.

Timur Kudratov, Founder of Enlightened Minds Investments, noted that the project represents the type of cross-sector platform the AKCEL Growth Fund was designed to support.

“This is the kind of platform the AKCEL Growth Fund was built to back, where real estate, technology and consumer demand converge into a scalable operating business. XRange is not just a venue concept; it is a modern experiential infrastructure play with clear regional and international potential,” Timur Kudratov said.

Founded by MJ Kreiser and Jake Shepard, XRange Golf Entertainment focuses on creating immersive golf entertainment venues that blend sport with interactive technology, hospitality and social experiences.

“We see a strong opportunity to redefine golf entertainment for a new generation of consumers,” said MJ Kreiser, Co-Founder of XRange. “The UAE offers the right combination of ambition, market energy and global visibility to launch a platform built around sport, technology and social experience.”

Co-Founder Jake Shepard added that the partnership brings together the operational expertise and investment platform required to expand internationally. “This partnership gives XRange the development strength and investment backing needed to scale with discipline. Our focus is to build destinations that deliver a consistent, high-quality experience while creating a platform that can grow across multiple markets.” Said Jake Shepard.

The project is expected to contribute to the continued evolution of the UAE’s leisure and tourism infrastructure while creating new destination experiences for residents and visitors alike.

About AKCEL Holding

AKCEL Holding is a diversified investment conglomerate with interests in investment, technology, training, real estate, motorsports, sports and entertainment. The group has footprints in the United Kingdom, the UAE and India. Founded by UK-based Non-Resident Indian serial entrepreneur Amit Kaushal, it boasts of more than a dozen businesses spread across the UK, UAE and India.

With a tagline – Aspiration to Legacy – the AKCEL Group recently established AKCEL GP, a UAE-based motorsport team, that has started to make waves as it officially entered the global racing arena by competing in Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA), Formula Regional Middle East Championship (FRMEC), and Formula 4 (F4) series, the team’s launch marks a significant milestone for the UAE. Dedicated to developing world-class racing talent and fostering innovation, AKCEL GP is setting new benchmarks in motorsport globally.

For more information, visit www.akcelgroup.com