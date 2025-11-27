The 305-metre Wynn Al Marjan Island tower will top out by the end of November ahead of its planned opening in Spring 2027.

The tower has reached the 70th floor, and work on the roof deck is underway, the Nasdaq-listed Wynn Resorts said in a statement.

Progress on the tower’s exterior is advancing, with 19,206 of the 26,247 façade panels installed, representing 73 percent completion.

Across the resort’s low-rise structures, the combined concrete and steel works are 97% complete. Exterior façades, interior fit-out, and elevator and escalator installations are all progressing steadily.

The $5.1 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature 1,530 rooms, suites, townhouses, and Marina Estates.

Structural work is complete for 1,526 of the 1,530 units, representing 99.7 percent progress. Interior fit-out is also well advanced, with work underway in 1,504 rooms, approximately 98 percent of the total, as mechanical, electrical, and finishing activities continue across the property, the statement said.

Set across more than 60 hectares, Wynn Al Marjan Island will house 1,217 resort rooms and 297 Enclave suites, plus two Royal Apartments, four Garden Townhomes, and 10 Marina Estates.

It will have 22 restaurants, lounges, bars, a beach club, and a skylit shopping parterre. The resort will also feature Coral Court, an events venue, the Showroom theatre, 12 pools, a 420-metre white-sand beach and a deep-water marina designed for superyachts from around the globe.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

