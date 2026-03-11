Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Recently announced its strategy to transition all manufacturing operations into 'AI-Driven Factories' by 2030. This initiative aims to fully integrate AI across the entire manufacturing value chain — from inbound material logistics and production to quality inspection and final shipment — establishing a next-generation autonomous production environment.

As part of the transition, Samsung will implement digital twin-based simulations throughout its manufacturing processes and deploy specialized AI agents dedicated to quality control, production, and logistics. By strengthening data-driven analysis and pre-validation through these agents, the company seeks to elevate quality standards, operational efficiency, and productivity across its global manufacturing network.

Samsung will also expand AI integration into Environmental, Health, and Safety operations. Through proactive detection and automated hazard prevention systems, the company intends to further enhance workplace safety standards across its production facilities worldwide.

At the center of this transformation is 'Agentic AI' —first introduced on the Galaxy S26 series — which is capable of autonomously planning, executing, and optimizing decisions to achieve defined objectives. Building on its advanced AI capabilities developed in the mobile sector, Samsung is extending its expertise into manufacturing to create a robust foundation for on-site autonomy.

Through purpose-built AI agents, Samsung will optimize production workflows, predictive maintenance, repair operations, and logistics coordination — enabling standardized, world-class excellence across every global site.

To accelerate the transition from automation to advanced autonomy, Samsung is progressively introducing humanoid and task-specialized robotics across its production lines, including Operating Robots for line operations and facility management, Logistics Robots for autonomous material handling and transport, and Assembly Robots for precision manufacturing tasks. In infrastructure environments where human access is limited or hazardous, the company will further deploy digital twin-integrated Environmental Safety Robots designed to systematically monitor conditions, identify potential risks, and proactively mitigate on-site hazards.

“The next phase of manufacturing innovation lies in building autonomous environments where AI truly understands operational contexts in real time and independently executes optimal decisions.” said YoungSoo Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technology Research at Samsung Electronics. “We are committed to leading the transformation toward AI-powered global manufacturing innovation.”

Global Industry Engagement

Samsung will showcase its industrial AI strategy and digital twin-based manufacturing innovation vision at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, demonstrating how industrial AI enhances both safety and efficiency in real-world environments.

Additionally, at the Samsung Mobile Business Summit (SMBS) — which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year — the company will introduce its 'governance strategy for expanding AI autonomy'. This strategy consists of embedding safety mechanisms from the initial design stage, ensuring the responsible and trustworthy expansion of industrial AI for its customers and partners worldwide.

SMBS is a private, invitation-only event for key B2B customers and partners, where Samsung shares its B2B strategy and latest technology direction, while also exploring collaboration opportunities across industrial sectors.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.