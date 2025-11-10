ADX-listed hospitality group Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) has launched a luxury waterfront project on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, with a development value of 3 billion UAE dirhams ($817 million).

Nasim Al Bahr Residences will offer a collection of apartments, sky garden apartments, penthouses, townhouses, and villas, offering panoramic sea views and resort-style serenity, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered company said in a press statement.

The project expands ADNH’s footprint beyond Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The project is being developed in collaboration with Marriott International, with handover scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

No details were shared on the construction timeline.

Ras Al Khaimah’s branded residences sector has witnessed a boom, with average prices surging 39 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, and these premium properties are expected to comprise 25 percent of the upcoming supply by 2030, the statement said, quoting a CBRE Middle East report.

(Writing by P Deol ; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

