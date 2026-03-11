Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail Freight services across the UAE’s national railway network continue to operate normally, ensuring the uninterrupted movement of goods throughout the country and supporting the resilience of national supply chains.

Over the past nine days alone, Etihad Rail Freight, one of Etihad Rail’s subsidiaries has operated more than 100 freight train trips, transporting more than 459,000 tonnes of cargo and over 7,900 containers across the network.

The network continues to provide reliable connectivity between key industrial zones, ports, and logistics hubs.

To further strengthen network resilience, additional rail corridors have been activated, with intermodal capacity redeployed to East Coast ports. and Al Ghail Dry Port Rail Terminal supported by five additional train services. Operations remain fully aligned with established safety and operational protocols, while the company continues to coordinate closely with relevant authorities and monitor developments across the region.

Since the launch of commercial freight operations, the national railway has become an important component of the UAE’s logistics infrastructure, offering businesses a dependable, safe, and sustainable mode of transport that enhances supply chain efficiency and resilience.

Omar Alsebeyi, CEO of Etihad Rail Freight, said: “The UAE’s national railway network was built to strengthen the resilience and reliability of the country’s logistics and supply chain ecosystem.”

He added: “Today, Etihad Rail Freight continues to play an important role in keeping goods moving across the UAE, ensuring businesses can rely on safe, efficient and dependable transport connectivity. Our teams remain fully mobilised and closely aligned with national authorities to ensure the continuity of freight services that support the UAE’s economy.”

Etihad Rail Freight continues to work closely with customers and partners across the logistics sector to ensure service continuity and will provide operational updates as required.