Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance continues to advance its efforts to support and empower women, while strengthening their representation across different organizational levels.This commitment is driven by a comprehensive institutional strategy for diversity, equity and inclusion built on three main pillars: inclusive leadership, diverse practices, and inclusive culture. This approach reflects the growing global interest among organizations in promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace, as well as the company’s efforts to transform women’s empowerment into a structured operational framework based on measurable policies and practical programs that enhance women’s participation in leadership and decision-making within the organization.

Leadership Empowerment

Under the pillar of inclusive leadership, Bupa Arabia implements a range of initiatives aimed at preparing female leaders and strengthening women’s presence in decision-making positions through Leadership Development Programs and Coaching & Mentoring Programs, in addition to integrating women into succession planning strategies.

These initiatives have contributed to achieving tangible results, with 50+ females in leadership roles across the company. In addition, 6 females are part of the Board, shaping decisions at the highest level. The company also recorded 41% female promotions – the highest female promotion rate in the history of the organization, while 48% of female employees attended leadership programs.

Over the past three years, 500+ females have been coached and mentored, while 32% of the company’s successors are females, reflecting a clear institutional direction toward strengthening leadership sustainability within the organization. These programs contribute to building a broader pipeline of female leaders and enhancing women’s presence in leadership roles.

Supportive Work Environment

As part of its Diverse Practices Initiatives, Bupa Arabia has adopted a set of policies and programs aimed at providing a supportive work environment for women across different stages of their professional journey, including Empowering Policies, Inclusive Facilities, Health & Wellbeing Programs, and Diverse Hiring Practices.

Among these initiatives is providing daycare, nursing rooms and fitness centers, in addition to implementing 10 female empowering policies and benefits supporting women across all life stages.

The company has also maintained the gender pay gap below 5%, aligning with global best practices, while 50% of the company’s hiring are females, and the female retention rate reached 93%.

These efforts align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aim to enhance women’s participation in the labor market and empower them across different economic sectors.

Inclusive Culture

Under the pillar of inclusive culture, Bupa Arabia works to strengthen a workplace environment built on diversity and inclusion through several initiatives, including Monthly Diversity Articles, Storytelling, Celebrating Diversity, and Global Diversity Champions.

Women currently represent 43% of the company’s total workforce, while the female engagement score reached 84. Thousands of employees have also engaged through diversity initiatives and celebrations organized by the company throughout the year, reinforcing a culture of participation and institutional engagement within the workplace.

These efforts were recognized when Bupa Arabia received the 2025 CIPD Middle East Awards for Most Impactful ED&I Program.

In this context, Tariq Al-Amoudi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Bupa Arabia, said:

“Women play a vital role in driving innovation and growth within organizations. At Bupa Arabia, we believe that investing in female talent enriches diversity of thought and contributes to building a more sustainable and high-performing work environment.”

He added: “We continue to develop our institutional programs and initiatives to ensure equal opportunities for professional growth and development, enabling women to actively contribute to decision-making and lead the future of the healthcare sector. We believe that investing in female talent contributes to building a more innovative and sustainable workplace while strengthening organizations’ ability to achieve growth and competitiveness.”

Sustainable Growth

Bupa Arabia affirms that empowering women will remain a key pillar of its institutional strategy. The company continues expanding its diversity and inclusion initiatives to further strengthen women’s participation in leadership and innovation and support the development of a more balanced and inclusive workplace.

This direction reflects a growing recognition of the importance of investing in female talent as a fundamental pillar for institutional growth and sustainability in the workplace. Through these initiatives, the company also aims to foster an empowering environment that attracts female talent, develops leadership capabilities, and builds an organizational culture based on diversity and inclusion.

About Bupa Arabia

Bupa Arabia was established in kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1997 as a partnership between Global Bupa and Nazer group to become a contributive corporation in 2008 with the most successful allotment procedure in the insurance sector, and Bupa is considered a Saudi corporation that is part of the Bupa global network, and it provides healthcare services with international standards for individuals and families and for biggest companies and organizations in the kingdom, and its distinguished for providing the biggest international hospitals network including 1.2 million destination in 190 countries around the world.

And Bupa provides more than the regular insurance in which it established Bupa healthcare to provide healthcare services using the latest technological means due to Bupa’s digital clinic and to having Saudi doctors in different majors such as family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and chronic disease care.

Bupa is distinguished with an environment that increases productivity and stimulates creativity, which had it qualified to win several prestigious awards in the field and its considered one of the leading companies in enhancing women status, and having Saudi youth until it succeeded in getting a significant increase in localization percentages to more than 70%. For more information, please visit the link below:

