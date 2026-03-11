Abu Dhabi: Prometheus Medical International, an international provider of emergency medical training across defence and civilian sectors and a subsidiary of Response Plus Medical (RPM) – a leading provider of pre-hospital emergency medical services in the Middle East, and CBRN Academy recently signed a cooperation agreement.

The partnership brings together two specialist organisations with a shared commitment to building sustainable Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNe) capabilities that enhance health security, public protection, and emergency preparedness worldwide. This marks a significant step in strengthening international collaboration on high-fidelity CBRNe training, learning, and education.

Prometheus Medical International has recognised expertise in medical response to CBRNe incidents. CBRN Academy is a global training and consultancy organisation dedicated to CBRNe capability building through structured learning, advanced simulation, and evidence-based educational methodologies for decision-makers, responders, and technical specialists.

Following successful cooperation during 2025, the two organisations will further integrate their expertise to deliver innovative, high-fidelity training programmes. These initiatives focus on CBRNe capability building through learning and education, combining immersive medical response training with Live Agent Training conducted in Europe under stringent safety and governance frameworks.

Steven Wines, Chief Executive Officer of Prometheus Medical International, said: “Prometheus Medical International and CBRN Academy are aligned in their belief that credible preparedness depends on realistic, engaging, and professionally governed training. By combining our strengths, we are setting a benchmark for CBRNe education that develops real capability rather than theoretical understanding.”

Ahmed Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of CBRN Academy, said: “CBRNe preparedness is built through disciplined learning, repetition, and realism. This partnership with Prometheus Medical International reflects a shared focus on high-fidelity instruction, expert educators, and advanced simulation — ensuring that knowledge translates into performance when it matters most.”

The partnership also includes cooperation on augmented reality simulation, developed in collaboration with European universities, to support effective knowledge transfer and measurable operational readiness.

It also positions Prometheus Medical International and CBRN Academy to jointly support organisations and institutions seeking robust, future-focused CBRNe training and education in an increasingly complex global risk environment.