Cairo: Al Baraka Bank – Egypt has reinforced its position at the forefront of Islamic banking, closing 2025 with a series of landmark achievements and robust financial performance. Over the past four years, the bank has delivered an exceptional cumulative growth rate of 400%, culminating in net profits after tax of EGP 4.02 billion by year-end 2025—an increase of 33.5% compared to 2024.

These results are firmly aligned with the bank’s forward-looking strategy, centered on sustainable expansion, digital transformation, and deepening its developmental impact on the national economy. Together, they further consolidate Al Baraka Bank – Egypt’s role as a trusted partner in Egypt’s economic advancement.

International Presence and Geographic Expansion

Al Baraka Bank stands among the leading Islamic financial institutions in the Egyptian market, backed by more than four decades of experience delivering comprehensive Shariah-compliant banking solutions tailored to diverse customer segments. The bank operates under the umbrella of Al Baraka Banking Group, which maintains a presence in over 13 countries worldwide.

Over the past three years, the bank has executed an ambitious expansion strategy that significantly strengthened its geographic footprint. Its branch network grew from 32 branches at the end of 2021 to 44 branches today, marking its first-ever presence in Upper Egypt governorates. This expansion underscores the bank’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion and ensuring broader access to Shariah-compliant banking services across the country.

Looking ahead, the bank continues to implement its growth roadmap, aiming to further solidify its standing in the Egyptian market while expanding the scope and scale of its operations.

Digital Transformation

As part of its digital transformation agenda, the bank has invested more than EGP 500 million in strengthening its digital infrastructure. Since 2022, this investment has enabled the processing of over 10.47 million transactions valued at EGP 81.79 billion across various digital channels, with active digital users representing 30% of its customer base.

Al Baraka Bank now targets increasing this active usage rate to 70% by 2027, through ongoing platform enhancements and broader adoption of electronic banking services across all customer touchpoints.

To enhance customer engagement and responsiveness, the bank offers advanced digital communication channels, including ChatBot and WhatsApp for Business services, enabling customers to connect directly and instantly with customer service representatives around the clock. By the end of 2025, more than 55,000 users had benefited from these services.

In parallel, the bank has continued expanding its digital branches and channels. Its mobile banking application and internet banking platform undergo continuous upgrades to enhance functionality and user experience. The number of ATMs reached approximately 230 machines by the end of 2025. The bank also inaugurated its first fully integrated digital branch at its headquarters on South Teseen Street in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement, with plans to launch another digital branch, alongside offering electronic account statement services.

Syndicated Financing and Investments

As Al Baraka Bank – Egypt continues to strengthen its role as a reliable financial partner, its corporate portfolio rose to EGP 40.9 billion by the end of 2025, compared to EGP 32.3 billion in 2024—reflecting an annual growth rate of 27%.

Meanwhile, the bank’s syndicated financing portfolio recorded exceptional growth of 62%, exceeding EGP 12 billion at year-end 2025 compared to EGP 7.4 billion in 2024—one of the highest growth rates in the market.

This expansion translated into tangible economic impact, as the bank participated in 16 strategic financing transactions with a combined value exceeding EGP 10 billion. These transactions supported key sectors including real estate, tourism, petrochemicals, and contracting—advancing economic diversification and long-term sustainability.

Within this broader growth framework, the bank also acquired Amlak, a leading company providing a wide range of Shariah-compliant financing solutions targeting individuals, corporates, and real estate developers.

Expansion of Retail Banking Services

Building on its strong momentum, the bank continued delivering outstanding retail banking performance through a comprehensive suite of financing programs and products tailored to all customer segments.

Its card portfolio includes a variety of credit and debit cards—Titanium, Platinum, and World credit cards, alongside debit cards including a USD-denominated debit card. In 2025, the bank further expanded its offerings by launching dedicated corporate credit and debit cards designed to serve business clients.

On the savings front, Al Baraka Bank offers a diversified portfolio of accounts, certificates, and savings instruments designed to meet evolving market dynamics and customer needs. In 2025, the bank introduced new products including the “I-Save” digital savings account offering competitive daily returns for individuals, as well as the Daily Plus current account for individuals and corporates, featuring daily profit accrual.

In a market-first initiative, Al Baraka Bank – Egypt became the first bank in Egypt to launch a USD-denominated bancassurance program in partnership with GIG Egypt, fully compliant with Shariah principles. Additionally, it introduced the “Level-Life Plus” life insurance program tailored for SME clients.

Further enhancing customer experience, the bank launched its premium “Tharaa” service in 2023, now available across 30 dedicated lounges for high-net-worth clients within branches. This initiative contributed to notable growth in the individual portfolio by the end of 2025, reflecting the quality and competitiveness of its offerings.

On the corporate services front, the bank introduced integrated payroll transfer solutions tailored to companies of all sizes. In addition, the bank provides payroll transfer service for companies via internet banking around the clock. It also launched the “Tamayoz” package, specifically designed for large corporations, offering comprehensive banking solutions that support operational efficiency and effective liquidity management.

Moreover, the bank partnered with VOX Cinemas to encourage credit card usage by granting new customers invitations to watch African championship matches in cinema halls. Top spenders were also given an exclusive opportunity to travel to Morocco to attend matches live from the stands.

In 2025, the bank further enhanced convenience by launching its new Web Booking service, enabling customers to schedule branch appointments online in advance.

Strategic Partnerships and Green Finance for a Sustainable Future

Sustainable finance remains a strategic priority for Al Baraka Bank – Egypt, with total financing allocated to sustainable development projects reaching EGP 14.25 billion.

The bank successfully secured USD 80 million in financing through strategic partnerships with leading international institutions, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

It also signed two agreements totaling USD 100 million with the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to support Islamic trade finance and sustainable projects.

Further reinforcing its sustainability credentials, the bank joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), becoming the first Islamic bank in Egypt committed to measuring financed emissions using internationally recognized methodologies. It also partnered with the Cool Up Programme under the International Climate Initiative to promote innovative solutions in energy efficiency and sustainable cooling.

In recognition of its leadership in sustainability and responsible finance, the bank received two prestigious international awards in 2025: “Most Sustainable Islamic Bank in Egypt 2025” from Global Excellence Chronicle Magazine Awards and “Best Islamic Bank for Sustainable Finance in Egypt and the Middle East 2025” from The Digital Banker – Global Sustainable Finance Awards.

Financial Inclusion, Youth Empowerment and SMEs

The bank organized numerous awareness events and educational seminars across multiple governorates in 2025 to promote financial literacy and introduce both financial and non-financial services. In collaboration with Youth Hub Egypt, the bank hosted workshops for students to raise awareness about financial inclusion and Banking products such as account types and electronic payment cards.

The bank also signed an MOU with Delta University for Science and Technology, reaffirming its commitment to youth empowerment.

In support of people of determination, Al Baraka bank has equipped several branches with accessible facilities, expanded ATMs designed to serve customers with disabilities, and trained branch staff in sign language. The bank sponsored a sports day at Gezira Youth Center in Zamalek in cooperation with Al Assem Foundation for Comprehensive Development and Development, with representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports in attendance—combining sports activities with financial awareness sessions to foster inclusion.

On the SME front, financing supported 835 diverse projects, complemented by EGP 200 million in funding secured from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) to refinance entrepreneurs and small businesses. The bank also launched the “Ezdehar” product, offering an integrated suite of financing solutions tailored to SMEs across various sectors.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The bank’s Zakat Fund recorded notable growth, reaching EGP 50 million in contributions directed toward social impact initiatives. Supporting applied education and capacity building, the bank donated EGP 5 million to Sheikh Saleh Kamel Applied Technology School and signed a cooperation agreement with El Sewedy University of Technology (SUTech) to provide EGP 20 million in scholarships benefiting 104 students over four years.

During Ramadan 2025, the bank launched a medical convoy in Assiut in cooperation with Mervat Sultan Charity Foundation to combat causes of blindness and visual impairment. It also partnered with Misr El Kheir Foundation and Tahya Misr Fund to distribute 13,000 food boxes to families in need across governorates, reaching more than 60,000 beneficiaries.

In healthcare, the bank continued supporting Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, Al Nas Hospital, and Kasr Al Ainy Hospital to ensure access to high-quality medical services without financial burden.

The bank also participated in a tree-planting campaign at Martyr Nagi Shahoud School in El Obour, in collaboration with Shagarha Foundation, reinforcing its environmental sustainability commitment.

Awards and Recognitions

Capping a year of comprehensive achievements, Al Baraka Bank – Egypt secured 35 local and international awards in 2025, reflecting excellence across Islamic finance, major deal financing, sustainable development, and responsible banking.

Notably, the bank received the “Most Impactful Islamic Financial Institution 2025” award from the Islamic Development Bank Group in recognition of its pivotal role in advancing economic and social development and promoting Islamic trade finance.

For the third consecutive year, the bank was ranked among Egypt’s Top 50 Companies by Forbes Middle East.

Additional accolades included three awards from World Business Outlook Awards: Best Islamic Bank in Egypt 2025, Best Customer Service in Banking – Egypt 2025, and Best Islamic CSR Program – Egypt 2025. From Global Excellence Chronicle Magazine Awards 2025, the bank received awards for Fastest Growing Islamic Bank in Egypt, Best Islamic Bank in Egypt, Best Shariah-Compliant Investment Services Bank, and Most Sustainable Islamic Bank.

In innovation and SME support, the bank won Best New SME Islamic Product at the Global SME Banking Innovation Awards 2025 by The Digital Banker, and Best Islamic Credit Card 2025 – Egypt at the Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2025.

From EMEA Finance, it secured awards including Best Structured Finance Deal in Africa (under USD 500 million), Best Syndicated Facility in North Africa, Best Social Asset-Backed Securitization Deal in EMEA, and Best Maritime Deal in Africa.

The bank also received Best Islamic Banking Products in Egypt 2025 from World Union of Arab Bankers, alongside awards for Fastest Growing Islamic Bank in Egypt 2025, Best Sukuk Issuance Bank in Egypt 2025, and Best Shariah-Compliant Banking Services from International Business Magazine Awards 2025, as well as Fastest Growing Islamic bank in Egypt 2025 from The International Finance Awards.

In addition, The Global Economics honored the bank with awards for Best Shariah-Compliant Credit Card Offerings – Egypt and Leading Islamic Bank in Corporate Social Responsibility—further underscoring its sustained leadership in Islamic Banking within the Egyptian market.