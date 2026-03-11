Dubai, UAE: Business continuity in the UAE’s real estate landscape keeps up, as projects launch, sales offices stay operational and transactions continue. AUM Development, a renowned two-decade old Dubai-based real estate firm, has announced the launch of Ryze Residences, in Warsan, one of Dubai’s fastest-evolving districts, positioned at the intersection of academic, employment, and infrastructure growth. A 93-residential development comprising studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, prices start from AED 599K, with a 40/60 payment plan aimed at both end-users and investors. The project offers a thoughtfully designed mix of residences, including studios averaging 382 sq. ft, one-bedroom apartments averaging 891 sq. ft, and spacious two-bedroom units at 1,936 sq ft.

Ryze forms part of AUM Development’s expanding residential and commercial pipeline, backed by over 20 years of experience and more than AED 1.8 billion in real estate investments. A 100% real estate-focused, equity-funded developer, AUM has built a reputation for delivering projects that prioritize disciplined execution, market relevance, and long-term value.

Located in Warsan, Ryze is located near Dubai Academic City, which hosts over 30 international universities, and its growing connectivity to the wider city. With improving road infrastructure, access to International City, and the upcoming metro expansion, the area is seeing rising demand from students, faculty, young professionals, and long-term tenants seeking affordability without sacrificing access.

“Even amidst the broader regional developments, Dubai’s underlying demand drivers and institutional stability continue to support long-term real estate investment in well-located residential assets. From an investment standpoint, the project is positioned to benefit from Warsan’s rental fundamentals, particularly its proximity to Dubai Academic City, International City, and key arterial roads connecting to Dubai International Airport and central Dubai,” said Deepak Batra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AUM Development.

“Warsan is no longer a peripheral location, it is becoming a functional residential hub that is witnessing sustained rental demand driven by education, healthcare, location and support services in and around the area. Ryze has been conceived as a practical, investment conscious response to this demand, with well-planned homes, efficient layouts, and amenities that genuinely add value to everyday living helping residents’ recharge and refocus”, he added.

Ryze Residences has been designed with a strong emphasis on livability and efficiency, featuring smart floor plans, vastu-compliant layouts and architecture that maximises natural light through glass facades and layered balconies.

Distinguishing itself as ‘rooftop lifestyle’, the development is designed to house amenities on the rooftop to encourage community interaction and connection, including an infinity pool and children’s pool, a fully equipped gym with panoramic views, a ‘Sky Cinema’ for outdoor movie nights, EV charging stations and WiFi-enabled common areas.

About AUM Development

AUM Development is a Dubai-based real estate firm with over 21 years of experience, led by Deepak Batra, a recognized industry expert and Dubai Land Department (DLD) promotional trustee. The company is known for delivering high-quality, high-speed developments that offer clear market value. Supported by an integrated ecosystem of group companies, AUM Development is distinguished by its precision in execution, commitment to innovation, and visionary approach to every project. In 2025, the company was honored as the Rising Star Developer at the Real Estate for Smart Built Awards, further reinforcing its growing impact and excellence in the industry.

