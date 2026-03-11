Abu Dhabi, UAE – Q Mobility has announced the activation of multi-storey parking facilities in the Commercial Sectors of Mohamed Bin Zayed City, under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, effective from 11 March 2026. This step is part of ongoing efforts to regulate parking usage, reduce traffic congestion, and support the mobility in the area, in line with the city’s rapid growth while enhancing the road user experience.

The parking buildings are located across four strategic sites within sectors ME9, ME10, and ME12, including two multi-storey facilities in ME10. This expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for parking spaces and ensure smoother traffic flow within the commercial district.

A total of 1,446 parking spaces will be available, distributed as follows: 682 spaces in ME9, 346 spaces in ME10, and 418 spaces in ME12, including dedicated spaces for People of Determination, reflecting Q Mobility’s commitment to providing an inclusive and sustainable mobility environment that supports quality of life in Mohamed Bin Zayed City.

Mohamed Bin Zayed City is one of Abu Dhabi’s most vibrant areas, with high daily traffic due to strong demand from employees and visitors to its commercial sectors. The main challenges include limited parking availability and irregular parking practices that contribute to road congestion, disrupt traffic flow, and affect both ease of movement and commercial efficiency.

The multi-storey parking facilities address these challenges by increasing parking capacity, facilitating smoother vehicle movement, and reducing the time spent searching for parking, ensuring smooth traffic flow and enhancing the user experience in Mohamed Bin Zayed City.

About Q Mobility:

Q Mobility is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions and future-ready urban infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The company focuses on leveraging advanced technologies -including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things - to enable more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable cities. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Q Mobility is enhancing mobility experiences, optimizing urban services, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global smart city. Committed to driving digital transformation in the transport sector, Q Mobility empowers communities with safer, smarter, and more effective mobility solution.