United Arab Emirates – Ajmal Dubai, the region's most revered fragrance house with 75 years of olfactory artistry, has further expanded its retail footprint in the UAE with the launch of its 71st store in Sharjah's Al Shaba. The opening strengthens the brand's omnichannel presence and highlights its brick-and-mortar growth strategy as it continues to scale across key catchment areas in the Emirates.

The new outlet represents a strategic site selection in a high-footfall residential corridor, reinforcing Ajmal's position as a dominant player in the UAE's speciality retail segment and reflecting the brand's confidence in the long-term performance of physical retail in the region.

Founded as a family business, Ajmal Dubai now operates in over 60 countries and is recognised as one of the region's most established names in perfumery. The new Sharjah store further strengthens Ajmal’s UAE retail network, which continues to expand steadily year on year.

Designed to offer an immersive and sensorial journey, the Al Shaba store showcases Ajmal's full fragrance portfolio from its signature oriental perfumes and contemporary blends to concentrated perfume oils and rare oud creations. The store's interiors draw on Ajmal's rich heritage of craftsmanship while creating a refined, welcoming environment for a new generation of fragrance enthusiasts.

Commenting on the milestone, Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Group, said: “Our 71st store is not merely a number, it is a reflection of 75 years of trust that the consumers across the UAE have placed in Ajmal.”

He added: “At Ajmal, we believe that a great fragrance should feel like a memory you haven’t made yet. Every store we open is an invitation to that experience. Our ambition is not just to grow, it is to deepen the craft, honour the heritage of Oud and oriental perfumery, and ensure that artistry remains at the heart of everything we create.”

The UAE has played a defining role in shaping the global fragrance landscape, with Middle Eastern perfumery gaining increasing international recognition. Oud, the prized ingredient that Ajmal has championed for generations, is now one of the most coveted notes in modern perfumery worldwide.

Earlier this year, with the introduction of the “Scent of a City” campaign, the brand also unveiled a new identity—Ajmal Dubai. The campaign is an ode to Dubai, a story seventy-five years in the making.

With the opening of its 71st store, Ajmal Perfumes continues to strengthen its presence in the UAE while celebrating a legacy that has helped define the region’s fragrance culture for over seven decades.

About Ajmal Dubai:

Rooted in the rich heritage of Arabian perfumery, Ajmal Perfumes began its perfumery journey with the world’s oldest form of fragrances: perfume oils. Over the last 75 years, Ajmal has carved a unique niche in the global fragrance industry as a fully integrated producer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer. Offering a rich portfolio that blends traditional Arabian compositions with modern Western perfumery. Ajmal is especially renowned for its mastery in crafting the most exquisite Oud and Oud-related products. Today, Ajmal’s retail presence spans 350+ exclusive showrooms across the GCC and worldwide, with distribution in over 70 countries and a strong footprint across 80+ duty-free and travel retail points globally.

