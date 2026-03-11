Net profits exceeding KWD 2.5 million and revenues approaching KWD 6 million

Sustainable growth driven by digital transformation and the expansion of credit products

Kuwait: Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET), Kuwait’s leading and sole provider of credit information and credit rating, held its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for the financial year ended 30 September 2025. Shareholders approved the company’s financial and operational results and reviewed its strategic direction, which continued throughout the year to consolidate CINET’s position as the national credit bureau, a primary and trusted source of credit data, and a key enabler of efficiency and sustainability within Kuwait’s financial sector.

The financial indicators for the closing financial year as of 30 September 2025 showed that CINET achieved total revenues reached KWD 5.95 million, reflecting the expansion of its product and service base and the growing demand for digital credit solutions. The company also recorded net profits of KWD 2.52 million after statutory provisions, a level that underscores the quality of its revenues and the efficiency of cost management in an operating environment that requires ongoing investment in technological infrastructure and data governance.

This performance contributed to strengthening shareholders’ equity, which reached KWD 24.75 million by the end of the period, confirming the robustness of the company’s financial position and its ability to finance operational expansion through internal resources. The Board of Directors also recommended not distributing cash dividends for the fiscal year, a step aimed at enhancing financial solvency and completing the capital increase plan to reach KWD 25 million, thereby supporting the company’s readiness to implement future expansion projects and continue investing in advanced digital solutions.

In her address to the Board of Directors and shareholders, Mrs. Alia Bader Al-Humaidhi, Chairperson of CINET, stated that the 2025 results were a direct reflection of the strength of the company’s strategic direction and its ability to achieve balanced growth that combines operational expansion with regulatory compliance.

She said: “From a financial perspective, CINET achieved sustained growth that reflects the robustness of its strategy and the efficiency of its teams in translating opportunities into tangible results. This performance was supported by the enhancement of existing products and the launch of new solutions serving additional customer segments, reinforcing the company’s role in supporting a more inclusive and transparent credit ecosystem in the State of Kuwait”.

Commenting on the entry of “Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)” companies into the local market through the establishment of a dedicated credit portfolio in line with the approved regulatory framework, Al-Humaidhi highlighted the positive impact of this step. It has enabled fintech companies to make more accurate and risk-aware lending decisions, while allowing individuals to monitor their credit obligations comprehensively within their credit reports. This initiative has introduced a new segment of society into the credit ecosystem, supporting the gradual building of credit histories, advancing financial inclusion, and promoting sustainable economic growth.

She also noted that CINET’s regional expansion, through strengthening credit information exchange partnerships with several GCC countries, reflects the company’s commitment to building a more integrated regional credit ecosystem that enhances transparency and serves the aspirations of Gulf financial markets.

For her part, Mrs. Mai Bader Al-Owaish, Chief Executive Officer of CINET, stated that 2025 marked a pivotal milestone in the company’s digital transformation journey, particularly in empowering individuals and enhancing financial awareness.

She said: “During the year, CINET launched its new mobile application, representing a strategic step in enabling individuals to access their credit information directly and gain a clearer understanding of their credit standing, thereby supporting more informed financial decisions. This initiative forms part of a comprehensive digital transformation program that also included the launch of an upgraded website and the introduction of AI-powered, interactive customer support services available around the clock”.

Al-Owaish explained that this direction contributed to improving customer experience, increasing service efficiency, and reinforcing CINET’s position as a comprehensive digital destination for credit information across the State of Kuwait.

In the context of institutional empowerment, CINET continued throughout the year to develop its digital credit inquiry products, alongside the launch of advanced solutions enabling financing institutions to deliver integrated credit services through digital channels. These solutions are based on secure authorization and inquiry mechanisms linked to Kuwait’s official digital identity application.

She further noted that continued investment in data science led to the development and recalibration of credit scoring models using advanced analytical methodologies, enhancing the accuracy of credit risk measurement and enabling lenders to improve decision-making efficiency and proactively manage potential defaults. CINET also launched advanced data solutions that integrate credit insights directly into subscribers’ operational systems, supporting intelligent, data-driven decisions with a high level of automation.

Al-Owaish added that these solutions represent the first phase of CINET’s data roadmap, which aims to expand analytical product offerings and deliver actionable insights that support the sustainable growth of financial institutions.

In 2025, CINET also continued to strengthen its social role through credit awareness campaigns, most notably the “Mr. Score” campaign, which focused on raising public understanding of credit scoring factors and received a regional award in the field of social responsibility, reaffirming the company’s commitment to spreading credit and financial literacy.

CINET also maintained its investment in human capital, with the proportion of national talent within the workforce increasing by 10%, alongside the recruitment of specialized professionals in information technology, data science, and cybersecurity. These efforts enhance institutional readiness and support sustainable growth.

At the conclusion of the General Assembly, the Chairperson, Mrs. Alia Bader Al-Humaidhi, reaffirmed that CINET will continue to pursue its future-focused strategy centered on innovation, business expansion, and the strengthening of data governance and information security, in line with regulatory requirements, contributing to a more efficient and resilient financial ecosystem in the State of Kuwait.

About CINET

Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET) seeks to provide inquiry services, credit score, and credit information in an innovative manner and with the highest levels of professionalism and trustworthiness. The company contributes to strengthening the credit system, improving the credit culture, and raising the degree of trust among clients in the credit community.

The activities of the Kuwait Credit Information Network Company are subject to the supervision and oversight of the Central Bank of Kuwait.

Law No. 9 of 2019 regulates the exchange of credit information.

Executive regulations of Law No. 9 of 2019.

