Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has expanded its self-storage offering in response to growing demand from individuals and businesses seeking convenient, secure, and flexible storage solutions in Ras Al Khaimah.

The expansion introduces an additional facility with new units, further strengthening RAKEZ’s ability to meet the storage needs of the community. Located in Al Hamra Industrial Zone, the facility provides easy access to nearby residential areas as well as key roads connecting Ras Al Khaimah with other emirates.

The newly added units are designed to accommodate a variety of storage requirements, with customisable spaces ranging from 5 m2 to 18 m2. Each unit offers a secure and private environment, supported by features such as 24/7 access, individual lockable units, CCTV surveillance, on-site security, and air-conditioned facilities. Additional services such as pick-and-pack support and the availability of packaging materials further enhance convenience for users.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Self-storage plays an important role in helping residents and businesses manage their space more efficiently. In a growing emirate like Ras Al Khaimah, where people are frequently relocating, renovating, or expanding their activities, access to secure and flexible storage solutions provides valuable convenience and peace of mind. The expansion of our self-storage offering reflects the strong demand we are seeing and our commitment to continuously enhancing services that add practical value to the community.”

With flexible short-term rental options and no fixed cap on tenure, RAKEZ’s self-storage facilities provide a practical solution for storing seasonal items, personal belongings, business inventory, and equipment. The expansion reflects RAKEZ’s continued focus on delivering services that respond to the evolving needs of residents and businesses in Ras Al Khaimah while supporting a more organised and clutter-free lifestyle.

For more information about the self-storage units and bookings, please visit https://rakez.com/en/promotions/self-storage.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.