Dubai, UAE: As part of ongoing efforts to raise cybersecurity awareness among youth and foster a safe and sustainable digital community, emt, a leading cybersecurity solutions, training and service provider, has partnered with the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), to organize a series of interactive events and activities during the second week of the Cyberspace Leaders Program 2025, at the University of Dubai.

The initiative invites students aged 13 to 18 to take part in a dynamic, hands-on program designed to promote cybersecurity awareness and build essential digital competencies. Activities will take place daily from July 7 to 10, offering a structured and engaging learning environment.

Throughout the four-day program, participating students will engage in a curated set of experiences, including safe internet browsing challenges, interactive digital games, and cyber-themed escape rooms. The sessions will also feature awareness-building workshops aimed at simplifying core cybersecurity concepts while encouraging collaboration and critical thinking.

Amer Sharaf, CEO of the Cyber Security Systems and Services Sector at DESC, commented: “Empowering youth with cybersecurity knowledge and practical tools is a strategic investment in building a smarter, more secure, and resilient digital future, further reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with DESC on this forward-thinking initiative,” said Mo Mobasseri, CEO of emt. “Introducing cybersecurity in an engaging and practical format allows us to connect with the next generation and spark their interest in digital safety and future career paths.”

The Cyberspace Leaders Program serves as a comprehensive educational platform that enhances collaboration and teamwork skills, nurtures scientific curiosity among participants, and provides opportunities for direct engagement and knowledge exchange with emt’s cybersecurity experts, opening promising career paths in this critical field.

